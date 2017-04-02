New Transfer Talk header

Kylian Mbappe: 'Paris Saint-Germain an attractive club'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe describes Paris Saint-Germain as one of the "greatest clubs in Europe", and hints that he would be open to joining the Parisians.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 17:44 UK

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain would be an attractive club to join, but is currently only interested in giving his all for AS Monaco.

The French striking sensation reportedly has a string of European heavyweights chasing his signature, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG.

Madrid president Florentino Perez did little to quash the speculation when recently admitting that he is excited by the prospect of seeing Mbappe link-up with Karim Benzema, but the youngster claimed that he is not yet ready for a move abroad.

Mbappe was less willing to shut out the prospect of a switch to the French capital, however, telling Telefoot: "Paris is one of the greatest clubs in Europe. They are top six in the world I think.

"Is it an attractive club? Of course. Their image has been a little bit tarnished after their defeat to Barcelona, but the players are still the same.

"They are still here. The same ones that have made Ligue 1 suffer so much. They are great players and they are at a turning point of their project. We will see what they will do, we'll stay tuned.

"We are in the quarter finals and we kicked [Manchester] City out - of course [going all the way] is possible. If everybody gives a 100 per cent it's possible."

Mbappe, who made his full debut for the France national side in last week's 2-0 defeat to Spain, has scored 16 goals in 30 appearances for Monaco this term.

Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016




