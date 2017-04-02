New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Premier League trio chasing AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma?

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
© Getty Images
AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, who are all prepared to spend big to sign him.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Three Premier League teams are in the hunt to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan in the summer, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has already racked up close to 60 first-team starts for the Italian giants in Serie A since nailing down the number one spot.

Donnarumma, seen as the successor to legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon for the Azzurri national side, is said to be available to purchase for around £50m - a record fee for a goalkeeper, surpassing the £33m Juventus paid to sign Buffon from Parma in 2001.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all willing to spend big to sign the youngster, as they look to take advantage of Milan's reluctance to increase the stopper's weekly wage.

All three sides have uncertainty over their goalkeeping positions, as United's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois have both been linked with Real Madrid, while Claudio Bravo has failed to make an impression at City.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bid
>
View our homepages for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gianluigi Buffon, David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois, Claudio Bravo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Aitor Karanka, manager of Middlesborough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015
Manchester United offer Aitor Karanka backroom role at Old Trafford?
Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Fellaini: "We have to keep fighting"Video: Schweinsteiger scores on Chicago debutMourinho refuses to criticise West BromMourinho slams 'inconsistent' attackers
Paul Pogba closing in on Man Utd returnPulis tips United for title next seasonJose Mourinho: 'West Brom came to draw'Result: West Brom hold Man United at Old TraffordUnited 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Antonio Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Real Madrid move
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Crystal Palace halt Chelsea title charge with win at Stamford Bridge
Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Allardyce: 'Zaha can emulate Hazard'Conte: 'Defeat makes title race interesting'Gary Cahill: "We need to keep calm"Antonio Conte 'accepts' Palace defeat
Team News: Costa, Hazard, Fabregas start for ChelseaZidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?Chelsea 'plotting £25m Bertrand bid'Gallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barcelona link
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola calls for Manchester City to be more clinical
 Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
Galatasaray interested in signing Eliaquim Mangala on loan?
Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGuardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Guardiola defends Mourinho over fixture complaintsGuardiola: 'Jesus may return before end of season'
Sky announces more Premier League picksKevin De Bruyne: "I am a good guy"Garcia: 'City will benefit from break'Report: Man City eye Cedric SoaresWhy Man City will inflict further misery on Wenger
> Manchester City Homepage
More AC Milan News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Barcelona to exercise Gerard Deulofeu buy-back clause?
 Erik Lamela makes it three during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Spurs pair Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko attracting interest from Italy?
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?
Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bidDeulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnDonnarumma wants AC Milan extensionSpurs considering bid for ex-Liverpool winger?Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender?
AC Milan interested in Sturridge?Man Utd hold talks with Donnarumma agentAC Milan's Chinese takeover delayed againChelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma
> AC Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 