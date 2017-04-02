AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, who are all prepared to spend big to sign him.

Three Premier League teams are in the hunt to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan in the summer, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has already racked up close to 60 first-team starts for the Italian giants in Serie A since nailing down the number one spot.

Donnarumma, seen as the successor to legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon for the Azzurri national side, is said to be available to purchase for around £50m - a record fee for a goalkeeper, surpassing the £33m Juventus paid to sign Buffon from Parma in 2001.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all willing to spend big to sign the youngster, as they look to take advantage of Milan's reluctance to increase the stopper's weekly wage.

All three sides have uncertainty over their goalkeeping positions, as United's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois have both been linked with Real Madrid, while Claudio Bravo has failed to make an impression at City.