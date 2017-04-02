Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez is reportedly wanted by both Arsenal and Liverpool, who are ready to pounce on his uncertain future at the Bernabeu.

James Rodriguez will reportedly quit Real Madrid this summer and spark a transfer war between Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature.

The Colombia international has repeatedly sent out mixed messages over his Bernabeu future after failing to hold down a regular starting spot under Zinedine Zidane.

Rodriguez claimed in December that he was tempted to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season due to a lack of playing time, but he has since made a U-turn by declaring himself happy.

That has not stopped speculation over the 25-year-old's future mounting, with The Mirror reporting that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen to bring him to the Premier League before the start of next season.

Manchester City are also understood to have shown an interest in Rodriguez, who has scored 30 goals in 102 appearances for Los Blancos since joining after the 2014 World Cup.