Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly indicated that he is prepared to allow James Rodriguez to leave the club during the summer.

The 25-year-old has scored 30 goals in 102 appearances for the La Liga giants since his move to the Bernabeu in 2014, but he has only played a bit-part role during the current campaign.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real will look to recoup as much of the €80m (£68m) they paid for the Colombian international during the summer.

Rodriguez is known to have admirers in the Premier League with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all previously being linked with his signature.

It has also been suggested that the emergence of Marco Asensio has contributed to the plans for Rodriguez, with the 21-year-old gaining regular action under Zidane this season.

He has also made 14 starts and scored eight goals in all competitions, as well as spending last season on loan at Espanyol.