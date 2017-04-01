New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zinedine Zidane hoping to part ways with Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez?

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to sell James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:35 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly indicated that he is prepared to allow James Rodriguez to leave the club during the summer.

The 25-year-old has scored 30 goals in 102 appearances for the La Liga giants since his move to the Bernabeu in 2014, but he has only played a bit-part role during the current campaign.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real will look to recoup as much of the €80m (£68m) they paid for the Colombian international during the summer.

Rodriguez is known to have admirers in the Premier League with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all previously being linked with his signature.

It has also been suggested that the emergence of Marco Asensio has contributed to the plans for Rodriguez, with the 21-year-old gaining regular action under Zidane this season.

He has also made 14 starts and scored eight goals in all competitions, as well as spending last season on loan at Espanyol.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United confirm Juan Mata injury
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Carlo Ancelotti: 'Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich to stay at Bayern Munich'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho "calm" about Zlatan Ibrahimovic future
Zidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?Report: Juan Mata ruled out for seasonJose Mourinho 'unhappy with Paul Pogba'Report: Mourinho prioritising new left-backChelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'
Mourinho: 'I prejudged Schweinsteiger'Guardiola defends Mourinho over fixture complaintsMourinho: 'No idea when Pogba will return'Mourinho: 'I regret Schweinsteiger situation'Mourinho: Smalling, Jones out "long term"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Antonio Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Real Madrid move
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Chelsea 'plotting £25m summer bid for Ryan Bertrand'
Zidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?Gallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barcelona linkChelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Conte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'
Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitnessConte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationConte: 'Chelsea deserve to win title'John Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?Conte: 'Hazard speculation is normal'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Everton
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Seamus Coleman's "character"
 James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Zinedine Zidane hoping to part ways with Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez?
Why Everton can end 18 years of hurt at AnfieldTeam News: Koeman hands start to Everton youngsterSchalke: 'No Liverpool approach for Meyer'Klopp 'doesn't blame' Southgate for Lallana injuryPreview: Liverpool vs. Everton
Klopp: 'Brazilian pair available for derby'Klopp: 'We must be careful with Henderson'Southgate holds 'clear-the-air talks' with KloppMignolet relishing "hostile" Merseyside derbyLiverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Antonio Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Real Madrid move
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Report: Antonio Conte to block Eden Hazard exit
Zidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Conte: 'Hazard speculation is normal'Leno 'honoured' by Real Madrid talkReal Madrid priced out of De Gea move?
Ronaldo statue sculptor defends workDavid de Gea in line for pay rise?Emre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridHazard: 'My kids are settled in London'Ramos warns Isco over Real Madrid exit
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Liverpool30178563372659
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852322050
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 