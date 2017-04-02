Marc-Andre ter Stegen casts doubt on his Barcelona future by admitting that he is unsure if he will stay at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

Rumoured Manchester City target Marc-Andre ter Stegen has confessed that he "does not know" whether he will still be at Barcelona next season.

The 24-year-old has been used 34 times for the Camp Nou club this term following last summer's departure of Claudio Bravo to Man City.

Reports suggest that Pep Guardiola, the man who signed Ter Stegen when Barca manager, could now make a bid for the German stopper due to Bravo's failure to settle in English football.

Ter Stegen has cast further doubt on his future by admitting that it remains to be seen whether he will stick around in Catalonia for the long term.

"I don't know," he told La Vanguardia when asked if he could remain at Barcelona for the foreseeable future. "I try to do the best for me and for the team. Give my best and improve. You never know what comes after.

"I live in the moment, that is what is most important. I am happy here with my colleagues and friends and I hope to win many more trophies, that is the goal."

Former Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Ter Stegen is under contract with the La Liga giants until 2019.