Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Everton's £15m bid for Leander Dendoncker rejected by Anderlecht?

Anderlecht have reportedly turned down Everton's first bid for Leander Dendoncker and are hopeful of keeping the midfielder out of the Toffees' reach. Read more.

Alvaro Negredo opens discussions with Galatasaray

Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in signing Alvaro Negredo from Valencia ahead of next season, sporting director Cenk Ergun reveals. Read more.

Neymar 'told to leave Barcelona at end of season by his father'

A report claims that Neymar has been told by his father to leave Barcelona and join a club like Manchester United if he is to be recognised as the world's best. Read more.

Man United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly both made contact with AS Monaco over the availability of defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Read more.

Agent: 'Marko Grujic will remain at Liverpool next season'

The agent of Marko Grujic insists that the Liverpool midfielder is in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season and will therefore remain at Anfield. Read more.

Ronald Koeman expects striker Romelu Lukaku to stay at Everton

Everton boss Ronald Koeman claims that there has been no solid interest from rival teams for the signature of Romelu Lukaku, and expects the striker to stay at Everton. Read more.

Sam Allardyce to target deals for Manchester City duo Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy?

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce will reportedly look to sign Manchester City pair Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy in the summer. Read more.

Manchester United to make move for Stefan de Vrij?

Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing a deal for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij during the summer. Read more.

Gareth Bale advises Real Madrid to sign Ben Woodburn?

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale reportedly advises the La Liga giants to try to sign Ben Woodburn from Liverpool. Read more.

Antonio Conte to prioritise Alexis Sanchez signing?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte reportedly makes Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez his top transfer target ahead of the summer window. Read more.

Manchester United to turn attention to Nemanja Matic?

Manchester United will reportedly turn their attention to Chelsea's Nemanja Matic as they look for a holding midfielder during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Chelsea to wait on decision over Matt Miazga?

Chelsea will reportedly evaluate defender Matt Miazga - currently on loan at Vitesse - before making a decision over his future. Read more.