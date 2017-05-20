New Transfer Talk header

Ronald Koeman expects striker Romelu Lukaku to stay at Everton

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman claims that there has been no solid interest from rival teams for the signature of Romelu Lukaku, and expects the striker to stay at Everton.
Ronald Koeman has admitted that it is important Everton keep hold of star striker Romelu Lukaku this summer and is confident that he will get his wish.

The Belgium international left the door open for a Goodison Park exit when recently revealing that he does not intend to sign a new contract, leaving him with two years left to run on his current terms.

Despite the regular speculation surrounding Lukaku's future, Koeman says that no side has declared an interest in the 24-year-old and he sees no reason why he will not still be on Merseyside come the start of next season.

"I expect that Lukaku will stay because until now I did not hear anything from the board that one club is asking about Lukaku," he told reporters.

"You like to keep your best striker, your top scorer, but we also need around that position more productivity. Romelu has two years more on his contract. If there is interest in him then the board will know and they will come to the club if they have interest in the player. That is like everybody."

Lukaku has netted 24 times in the Premier League this season, putting him two adrift of Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

