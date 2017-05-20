New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Marko Grujic will remain at Liverpool next season'

Marko Grujic in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
© SilverHub
The agent of Marko Grujic insists that the Liverpool midfielder is in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season and will therefore remain at Anfield.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 19:11 UK

Marko Grujic has been promised more regular playing time next season by manager Jurgen Klopp, according to the Liverpool midfielder's agent.

The 21-year-old was Klopp's first signing at Anfield but has featured just eight times since officially joining last summer, failing to start a single league game.

Grujic had been tipped with a move away on loan ahead of 2017-18, but his representative insists that he intends to remain on Merseyside as he has been offered a route into Klopp's first-team plans.

"There is mutual trust, Klopp values Grujic and expects him to be part of the team next season," Zoran Stojadinovic told HotSport. "Grujic's hard work in training and fine performances show plenty of promise, while his playing time would have been more significant hadn't it been for the injuries.

"In the end, everyone is clear in their intentions to continue together next season. Liverpool are great club and such a high professional level requires great effort as road to the top is not easy. However, Marko is well-positioned here and his 'five minutes' will come. I have no doubt."

Dinamo Zagreb, Hamburger SV and Real Betis are among those to have previously been linked with Grujic, who most recently featured from the bench in Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham United.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marko Grujic, Jurgen Klopp, Zoran Stojadinovic, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Man United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'
 Marko Grujic in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Agent: 'Marko Grujic will remain at Liverpool next season'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer
Liverpool 'give £20,000 share to season-ticket holders'Bale advises Real Madrid to sign Woodburn?Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Adam Lallana hails "fantastic" CoutinhoLallana: 'Liverpool thrive under pressure'
Mignolet: 'Liverpool can cope with demands'Liverpool fall short with £64m Mbappe bid?Moyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordPreview: Liverpool vs. MiddlesbroughKlopp: 'CL football not imperative'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 