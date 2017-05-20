The agent of Marko Grujic insists that the Liverpool midfielder is in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season and will therefore remain at Anfield.

Marko Grujic has been promised more regular playing time next season by manager Jurgen Klopp, according to the Liverpool midfielder's agent.

The 21-year-old was Klopp's first signing at Anfield but has featured just eight times since officially joining last summer, failing to start a single league game.

Grujic had been tipped with a move away on loan ahead of 2017-18, but his representative insists that he intends to remain on Merseyside as he has been offered a route into Klopp's first-team plans.

"There is mutual trust, Klopp values Grujic and expects him to be part of the team next season," Zoran Stojadinovic told HotSport. "Grujic's hard work in training and fine performances show plenty of promise, while his playing time would have been more significant hadn't it been for the injuries.

"In the end, everyone is clear in their intentions to continue together next season. Liverpool are great club and such a high professional level requires great effort as road to the top is not easy. However, Marko is well-positioned here and his 'five minutes' will come. I have no doubt."

Dinamo Zagreb, Hamburger SV and Real Betis are among those to have previously been linked with Grujic, who most recently featured from the bench in Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham United.