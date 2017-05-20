New Transfer Talk header

Man United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly both made contact with AS Monaco over the availability of defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Manchester United and Liverpool are the latest Premier League sides to have shown an interest in AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to a report.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, is one of a number of players that could be prised away from the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

Monaco are said to be holding out for at least £40m for the France international, having previously fended off interest from rivals Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that United and Liverpool are willing to meet the defensive ace's price tag, with both sides making enquires after watching the player up close.

Bakayoko featured 41 times for Monaco in their run to the Ligue 1 title and to the last four of the Champions League.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
