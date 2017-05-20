Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly both made contact with AS Monaco over the availability of defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, is one of a number of players that could be prised away from the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

Monaco are said to be holding out for at least £40m for the France international, having previously fended off interest from rivals Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that United and Liverpool are willing to meet the defensive ace's price tag, with both sides making enquires after watching the player up close.

Bakayoko featured 41 times for Monaco in their run to the Ligue 1 title and to the last four of the Champions League.