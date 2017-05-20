New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United to make move for Stefan de Vrij?

Stefan de Vrij of Netherlands celebrates scoring the opening goal during the international friendly match between the Netherlands and Spain held at Amsterdam Arena on March 31, 2015
Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing a deal for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij during the summer.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 12:14 UK

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.

It has previously been reported that manager Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen in all areas of the pitch, and it appears that De Vrij is one name which has been mentioned with regards to his backline.

According to Calciomercato, the Dutch international has been identified as a potential signing after impressing for the Serie A side this season.

He was forced to spend a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, but he has returned to make 30 outings in all competitions this season.

It has been claimed that Atletico Madrid and Valencia are also in the hunt to secure the 25-year-old's signature.

Stefan de Vrij of Netherlands celebrates scoring the opening goal during the international friendly match between the Netherlands and Spain held at Amsterdam Arena on March 31, 2015
