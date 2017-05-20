New Transfer Talk header

Alvaro Negredo opens discussions with Galatasaray

Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo fends off the challenge of compatriot and former teammate David Silva during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in signing Alvaro Negredo from Valencia ahead of next season, sporting director Cenk Ergun reveals.
Galatasaray sporting director Cenk Ergun has revealed that the club have held talks with Alvaro Negredo over a summer switch from Valencia.

The 31-year-old is soon to return to the Mestalla after spending a season on loan with Premier League side Middlesbrough, where he has so far netted 10 times in 36 appearances.

Negredo is unlikely to stick around at Valencia for too much longer, however, as discussions have already begun with Turkish giants Galatasaray and a move could soon be finalised.

"Yes we held talks with Alvaro Negredo but revealing too much information harms us," Ergun is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "These types of players are highly regarded. It is important to announce such moves when it's time."

Negredo, who found the net five times for Valencia last season, had also been linked with a move to Espanyol in recent weeks.

