Anderlecht have reportedly turned down Everton's first bid for Leander Dendoncker and are hopeful of keeping the midfielder out of the Toffees' reach.

The 22-year-old was a part of the Belgian club's title-winning squad and also featured 12 times in their run to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Anderlecht are not willing to let the Belgium international leave on the cheap, however, with his contract at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium still having three years left to run.

It is claimed by The Sun that Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has been closely monitoring Dendoncker all season, seeing him is a young replacement for Gareth Barry in the midfield engine room.

The Purple and White are said to have rejected Everton's initial offer, however, and chief executive Herman van Holsbeeck is confident that Dendoncker will still be in Brussels by the end of the transfer window.

Youri Tielemans, Kara Mbodji and Frank Acheampong are among those that Anderlecht are willing to offload.