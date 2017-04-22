Fernando Llorente passes a late fitness test to start for Swansea City in today's Premier League clash with Stoke City, who welcome Jack Butland back from injury.

Fernando Llorente has passed a late fitness test to start for Swansea City in today's Premier League clash with Stoke City, who welcome goalkeeper Jack Butland back from a long spell on the sidelines through injury.

Llorente had been a doubt for the match after struggling with injury during last weekend's defeat to Watford, but with the relegation-threatened hosts in need of a win manager Paul Clement has once again decided to risk his top-scorer.

Clement has made four changes to his starting XI, though, including a first Premier League appearance of the year for Leon Britton as he replaces Jay Fulton in midfield.

Stephen Kingsley also comes into the side due to a minor hamstring injury for Martin Olsson, while Tom Carroll and Andre Ayew replace Ki Sung-yueng and Luciano Narsingh, both of whom drop to the bench.

Stoke are able to include first-choice keeper Butland between the sticks for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury on international duty for England in March 2016.

Mark Hughes is also boosted by the return of Joe Allen in midfield following a recent hamstring problem, while Glenn Whelan is deemed fit enough for a place on the bench having struggled with a back injury this week.

The Potters make two changes in all, with Charlie Adam dropping out to make room for Allen to face his former club and Peter Crouch returning in place of Marc Muniesa.

Stoke go into the match having failed to even score in their last five away games, stretching back more than three months, and another blank this afternoon would make it six top-flight away games without a goal for the first time since April 1985.

Hughes will be hoping that Saido Berahino ends his 14-month wait for a Premier League goal, then, having started the striker up front for the seventh match in a row.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Kingsley; Fer, Carroll, Britton; Ayew, Llorente, Sigurdsson

Subs: Nordfeldt, Van der Hoorn, Roberts, Ki, Montero, Narsingh, Borja

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Shaqiri, Cameron, Allen, Arnautovic; Crouch, Berahino

Subs: Grant, Bardsley, Muniesa, Whelan, Adam, Diouf, Ramadan

