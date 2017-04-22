Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
1-0
StokeStoke City
Llorente (10')
Team News: Fernando Llorente passed fit for Swansea City as Jack Butland returns

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Fernando Llorente passes a late fitness test to start for Swansea City in today's Premier League clash with Stoke City, who welcome Jack Butland back from injury.
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Fernando Llorente has passed a late fitness test to start for Swansea City in today's Premier League clash with Stoke City, who welcome goalkeeper Jack Butland back from a long spell on the sidelines through injury.

Llorente had been a doubt for the match after struggling with injury during last weekend's defeat to Watford, but with the relegation-threatened hosts in need of a win manager Paul Clement has once again decided to risk his top-scorer.

Clement has made four changes to his starting XI, though, including a first Premier League appearance of the year for Leon Britton as he replaces Jay Fulton in midfield.

Stephen Kingsley also comes into the side due to a minor hamstring injury for Martin Olsson, while Tom Carroll and Andre Ayew replace Ki Sung-yueng and Luciano Narsingh, both of whom drop to the bench.

Stoke are able to include first-choice keeper Butland between the sticks for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury on international duty for England in March 2016.

Mark Hughes is also boosted by the return of Joe Allen in midfield following a recent hamstring problem, while Glenn Whelan is deemed fit enough for a place on the bench having struggled with a back injury this week.

The Potters make two changes in all, with Charlie Adam dropping out to make room for Allen to face his former club and Peter Crouch returning in place of Marc Muniesa.

Stoke go into the match having failed to even score in their last five away games, stretching back more than three months, and another blank this afternoon would make it six top-flight away games without a goal for the first time since April 1985.

Hughes will be hoping that Saido Berahino ends his 14-month wait for a Premier League goal, then, having started the striker up front for the seventh match in a row.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Kingsley; Fer, Carroll, Britton; Ayew, Llorente, Sigurdsson
Subs: Nordfeldt, Van der Hoorn, Roberts, Ki, Montero, Narsingh, Borja

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Shaqiri, Cameron, Allen, Arnautovic; Crouch, Berahino
Subs: Grant, Bardsley, Muniesa, Whelan, Adam, Diouf, Ramadan

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action at the Liberty Stadium courtesy of Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates of the match.

Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
