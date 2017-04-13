Mark Hughes: 'Joe Allen could return for Swansea City match'

Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes expects to have Joe Allen available again for next weekend's trip to Swansea City, but Ibrahim Affelay is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.
Mark Hughes has revealed that Joe Allen is making good progress from his injury layoff and could be in contention to face former side Swansea City next weekend.

The Wales international, who tops the Potters' scoring charts with six goals this term, hobbled off the pitch during the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

Hughes was fearful that he would lose the midfielder for at least a fortnight, and the initial prognosis appears to be correct as Allen is in line to feature against the Swans later this month.

More immediately, Stoke could be without Jon Walters for this Saturday's home match with Hull City, while Ibrahim Affelay is also likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

"Joe Allen is still out - he's progressing well but he won't be available this weekend," he told reporters. "Ideally, he will be okay for the Swansea game. Jon Walters has got a bit of a problem with his knee. He hasn't trained yet but we'll see how he is tomorrow.

"Unfortunately we've lost Ibi Afellay for a number of weeks. He's got a problem with his knee and he's had surgery in Barcelona. It's five or six weeks and we'll see if he's back before the end of the season.

"With Jack Butland I think there's an amount of work he still needs to do. When you're out for a long time there are a number of boxes to be ticked before the player, his coaches and I'm comfortable. I'm not sure we're there yet but he's very close.

"The important thing is that he's really comfortable with where he is and that wasn't the case leading up to identifying the stress fracture that was missed. At some point he will get games leading into next year."

Stoke have struggled for form in recent weeks, losing four in a row and going six without a win to drift down to 13th place in the Premier League table.

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
 Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
 Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
 Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
 Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 