The Potters, meanwhile, ended a poor run of results with a 3-1 victory over Hull City last weekend and continue to chase another top-ten finish in the league.

Paul Clement's struggling charges are currently languishing in the relegation zone, two points from safety with just five games left to play this season.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text commentary of the Premier League clash between Swansea City and Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium.

18 min Shaqiri is given the chance to run at the Swansea defence and he chips the ball over the top for Berahino and Johnson to chase, but Fabianski is on hand to make a catch.

16 min We have a stoppage in play as Fer looks to have come off second best in that aerial challenge, but he seems alright to carry on.

14 min Berahino hacks down Llorente in midfield for a Swansea free kick, Sigurdsson floats the ball to the back post, Butland spills it but referee Oliver brings back play for Fer's foul on the keeper.

12 min The deadlock is broken at the Liberty Stadium and it comes courtesy of Llorente! Moments after the hosts saw a penalty shout turned down after Shawcross seemingly handballed in the box, the Spaniard rises above the Stoke defence and planted Sigurdsson's corner kick into the net! Bullet header, Llorente's 12th of the season, and the strugglers lead!

10 min GOAL! SWANSEA 1-0 STOKE (FERNANDO LLORENTE)

8 min Stoke come forward again, with Crouch the intended target once again, but Fabianski plucks the ball out of the air.

6 min Now Swansea come at Stoke again as Pieters miscues his clearance and Sigurdsson ends up receiving the ball in the area once more, but his effort rebounds off him and out for a goal kick.

4 min Now Stoke push forward as they launch the ball over the top for Crouch, but Swansea manage to clear their lines.

3 min CHANCE! Swansea are first to get a sniff of goal as the ball is fed to Sigurdsson twice in the Stoke box but he fails to convert either chance, seeing his first effort charged down and firing wide with the second.

1 min Swansea are playing in all-white, Stoke in their light blue away kit.

0 min KICKOFF! Michael Oliver is today's referee - he gets the game underway as Stoke kick off.

2.56pm Here they come! Leon Britton and Ryan Shawcross lead their respective teams out of the tunnel and onto the pitch at the Liberty Stadium.

2.53pm The players have finished their pre-match warm-ups and are back in their respective dressing rooms for the final team talk ahead of kickoff.

2.50pm PREDICTION: Ten minutes to go until kickoff so it's time for me to put my metaphorical money where my mouth is and predict the score. We're talking two out-of-form sides with just one win from their last 12 games combined (and Stoke weren't as impressive against Hull as the 3-1 scoreline suggests). Stoke are stronger on paper but they have less to play for, so I reckon they'll cancel each other out and it'll end either 1-1 or 0-0.

2.48pm Meanwhile Marko Arnautovic, also involved from the start, has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this term (6 goals, 4 assists) - the most of any Stoke player.

2.46pm Gylfi Sigurdsson, who starts for Swansea today, has provided more assists from set plays this season than any other Premier League player (6) and has also created the most chances from set-pieces (44).

2.44pm The Potters haven't scored an away goal since a 3-1 win at Sunderland on January 14, and could fail to score in six consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since April 1985.

2.42pm Swansea have conceded 68 goals after 33 games - no team has ever avoided relegation from the Premier League having let in as many at this stage.

2.40pm Between them, Swansea and Stoke have won just one league game in their last 12, losing nine and drawing two.

2.38pm Stoke are looking to win consecutive away league games at Swansea for the first time - their win in October 2015 was their first in six away fixtures against the Swans.

2.36pm HEAD TO HEAD: Swansea have won just one of their last seven Premier League contests with Stoke, drawing three and losing three.

2.34pm A nice gesture from Southampton winger Nathan Redmond, a former teammate of Jack Butland's at Birmingham City, welcoming the goalkeeper's return from injury. Love this @JackButland_One!! Good luck to you my brother 🙌🏽⚽️💛 https://t.co/1m88LuTjNj — Redz (@NathanRedmond22) April 22, 2017



2.31pm While Swansea are fighting for their top-flight lives, Stoke put immediate relegation worries to bed months ago, and are now safely nestled in mid-table. Well, I say safely, there is an 11-point gap between themselves and the Swans, with 15 to play for, but barring a major collapse, the Potters are looking upwards rather than downwards as they bid to break into the top ten, with Southampton and Watford just a point above them (although they have games in hand over Stoke).

2.29pm The Welshman said: "I think everybody can see that he is getting stronger. He needs a goal. That is what all strikers need just to settle into a club and he has been close in recent weeks. It is only a matter of time. Maybe people thought he deserved a few more minutes because he was getting close but those are the decisions I, as a manager, have to take. But, as we have seen, Saido is getting closer to the level we know he is capable of and he'll score goals before the end of the season. We are convinced of that."

2.27pm Berahino, meanwhile, has started the club's last six league matches, but he is still searching for his first goal in 10 games and was subbed off after 58 minutes in last weekend's win against over Hull, but Hughes is optimistic that his player will soon break his duck.

2.25pm Speaking of Llorente, Clement told reporters: "Fernando has come off the back of some good performances where he's really made the difference. But then he's picked up his injury which led to another injury and a frustrating time. He wasn't 100 percent at Watford. He said after the game he didn't feel at his best, and that's obviously had an impact on the way he played. He does need to be fitter, but then the question is a bit like the dilemma we had at West Ham."

2.22pm There will be a lot of focus on two frontmen today. Fernando Llorente has been troubled by ankle and leg injuries in recent weeks but leads the Swans line, while Saido Berahino continues to search for his first Stoke goal since his winter switch from West Bromwich Albion.

2.19pm Mark Hughes, meanwhile, has made three changes from the 3-1 win over Hull City last time out. The big news is Jack Butland starts in goal after 13 months out of action, with Lee Grant dropping to the bench. The two other Stoke swaps see Joe Allen replace Charlie Adam in midfield, while Marc Muniesa drops to the bench in place of Peter Crouch.

2.17pm Martin Olsson and Jay Fulton drop out of the squad altogether, while Ki Sung-yueng and Luciano Narsingh are among the substitutes. In their places come Leon Britton, who hasn't played since New Year's Eve prior to today, plus Stephen Kingsley, Tom Carroll and Jordan Ayew.

2.15pm Paul Clement has made four changes to his starting XI from their 1-0 defeat at Watford last weekend.

2.13pm STOKE SUBS: Bardsley, Muniesa, Whelan, Adam, Diouf, Sobhi, Grant

2.12pm SWANSEA SUBS: Ki, van der Hoorn, Borja, Nordfeldt, Montero, Narsingh, Roberts

2.11pm STOKE STARTING XI: Butland, Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Shaqiri, Allen, Cameron, Arnautovic, Berahino, Crouch

2.10pm SWANSEA STARTING XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Kingsley, Mawson, Fernandez, Fer, Britton, Carroll, Ayew, Llorente, Sigurdsson

2.08pm Without further ado, let's have a look at the team news from the Liberty Stadium.

2.06pm With fixtures against Manchester United and Everton coming up, Swansea must make the most of games such as today's, with Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion also completing the run-in.

2.04pm Paul Clement's struggling charges currently sit 18th in the table on 28 points, two points behind 17th-placed Hull City and four points ahead of Middlesbrough, who have a game in hand on the Swans.

2.02pm Time is running out for the Swans to preserve their top-flight status, with just five games left for them between now and the end of the season.