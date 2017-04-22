Swansea City manager Paul Clement insists that he is still confident of survival, but admits that Saturday's match against Stoke is a "must-win" game for his side.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that Saturday's Premier League clash with Stoke City is a "must-win" game for his relegation-threatened side.

The Swans enjoyed an initial upturn in form upon Clement's arrival, winning five of their first eight league games, but they have since taken just one point from their last six outings to plunge them back into danger.

Should results go against them this weekend then Swansea could find themselves five points from safety with only four games of the season remaining, but Clement insists that his side still believe that they will avoid the drop.

When asked whether his players are up for the fight, Clement told reporters: "100%. I've seen the players battling and going hammer and tongs in training this week. They know how important the Stoke game is and what is needed. The intensity in training has been there. If I had seen something different in terms of mood - flat or lack of belief - I would be worried. But I am not.

"I know there has been frustration from the fans, but I have seen some positive signs. We all have the belief we will stay up. The fact that Hull are at home to Watford, a game I believe they will win, means Stoke is a must-win game for us. As we stand, it is out of our hands. If us and Hull win all our remaining five games - which is a big task - there is nothing we can do. But it is unlikely we will both win every game.

"I think we are going to need three wins and maybe another point (to survive), and we have still got to hope they falter. Myself, the staff and the players have looked a lot at all the games that have gone by. The process has been the same as when we were winning games. It is a complex situation and the problems are not easy to resolve.

"The players have not responded particularly well over last five or six games when the pressure has been there. But I have reinforced this point that we have to play under this pressure. Because if we keep performing the way we are the pressure will be gone in those last two or three games."

After Saturday's match against Stoke, Swansea will face Manchester United, Everton, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion in their final four games of the season.