Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City are up for relegation battle'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement insists that he is still confident of survival, but admits that Saturday's match against Stoke is a "must-win" game for his side.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 13:59 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that Saturday's Premier League clash with Stoke City is a "must-win" game for his relegation-threatened side.

The Swans enjoyed an initial upturn in form upon Clement's arrival, winning five of their first eight league games, but they have since taken just one point from their last six outings to plunge them back into danger.

Should results go against them this weekend then Swansea could find themselves five points from safety with only four games of the season remaining, but Clement insists that his side still believe that they will avoid the drop.

When asked whether his players are up for the fight, Clement told reporters: "100%. I've seen the players battling and going hammer and tongs in training this week. They know how important the Stoke game is and what is needed. The intensity in training has been there. If I had seen something different in terms of mood - flat or lack of belief - I would be worried. But I am not.

"I know there has been frustration from the fans, but I have seen some positive signs. We all have the belief we will stay up. The fact that Hull are at home to Watford, a game I believe they will win, means Stoke is a must-win game for us. As we stand, it is out of our hands. If us and Hull win all our remaining five games - which is a big task - there is nothing we can do. But it is unlikely we will both win every game.

"I think we are going to need three wins and maybe another point (to survive), and we have still got to hope they falter. Myself, the staff and the players have looked a lot at all the games that have gone by. The process has been the same as when we were winning games. It is a complex situation and the problems are not easy to resolve.

"The players have not responded particularly well over last five or six games when the pressure has been there. But I have reinforced this point that we have to play under this pressure. Because if we keep performing the way we are the pressure will be gone in those last two or three games."

After Saturday's match against Stoke, Swansea will face Manchester United, Everton, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion in their final four games of the season.

Will Swansea avoid relegation this season?

Yes
No
Yes
0.0%
No
0.0%
Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Read Next:
Clement: 'Players have not responded well'
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Ashley Williams in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have missed Ashley Williams'
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City players have not responded well'
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Paul Clement confirms Swansea City interest in John Terry
Clement: 'Swansea up for relegation battle'Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'Swansea to consider bid for John Terry?Llorente: 'Stoke match is must-win'Clement: 'Stoke fixture club's biggest in years'
Result: Watford beat Swansea for third win in four gamesTeam News: Swansea make three changes for Watford clashHughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'Clement: 'Relegation battle down to two teams'Bob Bradley hits out at Swansea owners
> Swansea City Homepage
More Stoke City News
Jack Butland sits injured during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Jack Butland "ready to go" after recovering from ankle injury
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City are up for relegation battle'
 Glen Johnson of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at Britannia Stadium on August 9, 2015
Glen Johnson signs new one-year Stoke City deal
Glen Johnson to pen new Stoke deal?Llorente: 'Stoke match is must-win'Mark Hughes: 'Win should settle anxiety'Hughes plays down Grant, Pieters spatMark Hughes hails "fantastic" Shaqiri
Result: Hull remain in trouble after losing at StokeTeam News: Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XIGalatasaray hoping to sign Wilfried Bony?Hughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'Ryan Shawcross tops Newcastle wishlist?
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 