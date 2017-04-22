Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City players have not responded well'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Swansea City manager Paul Clement is desperate for a response from his players after admitting that they have failed to handle the pressure in recent weeks.
Paul Clement has admitted that his Swansea City players have struggled to handle the pressure in recent weeks, making this weekend's home meeting with Stoke City 'must win'.

The Swans have lost five of their last six matches after a previous upturn in fortunes, seeing them drop back down the table and into their current standing of 18th place.

Clement recently claimed that the battle for survival will now likely be between Swansea and Hull City, and with just one month of the season left to play the former Bayern Munich assistant has called for a big response.

"Five games left, three at home, all the games are difficult and the fact Hull are at home to Watford, we have to win," he told reporters.

"The players haven't responded particularly well over the last five or six games when the pressure has been there but we have to play under this pressure because if we keep performing the way we are the last few games will be for nothing."

Swansea follow up this weekend's meeting against Stoke with a trip to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in 10 days' time.

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
