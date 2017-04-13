Paul Clement is aware that it is now essentially between Swansea City and Hull City in the race for survival, though insists that could change in the coming weeks.

The Swans looked to be on their way to safety at one stage after seeing their form take a turn for the better in Clement's opening weeks at the helm, only to drop back into the mire with just one point from the last 15 on offer.

Heading into the final six matches of the season, Swansea are two points adrift of Hull in 17th place, while Crystal Palace are a further four points ahead with a game in hand still to play.

Asked if it is now a two-team battle for survival, Clement told reporters: "As we sit here and speak about it, yes. But I don't know what the situation will be in three or four games.

"Mathematically if we won every game and they won every game, they are going to stay up and we are not. But the likelihood of that happening is actually very unlikely, based on where the teams are in the league. As for the teams just above us, Crystal Palace are gathering some momentum, but you can lose it quickly.

"The fact is, though they have beaten Chelsea and Arsenal they still have a difficult run in. You cannot focus too much on what goes around us. You can take your eye off the ball and not deal with what you actually have a bit of control of, your own performances."

Swansea face four sides sitting comfortably in mid-table in their end of season run-in, including weekend opponents Watford.