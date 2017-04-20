Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side have missed the presence of former captain Ashley Williams in defence this season.

Williams ended an eight-year stay at the Liberty Stadium to join Everton last summer, and in his absence Swansea find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle that sees them currently sitting two points from safety.

Clement confirmed that he would be interested in signing Chelsea stalwart John Terry at the end of the season if the Swans do manage to stay up, and he admitted that his side have lacked experience at the back this term.

"Without talking about John particularly, I have spoken to people who have worked at this club and the playing staff (about leadership)," Clement told reporters.

"Ashley Williams was a big character like that in this dressing room. He is spoken of very well here, not only in terms of his ability as a player but also a leader in the dressing room. Perhaps the side have missed that.

"But it is not down to one player. There are individuals who have played at a good level a long time and have experience. They can step up to the mark more than they have, but the responsibility is on everyone here to do better than they have been doing."

Swansea's next match comes on Saturday, when they host Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium.