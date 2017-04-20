Jack Butland is desperate to get some minutes under his belt with Stoke City in the final month of the season, while also holding out hope of a call to the England squad.

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has planned his route back into the England fold, declaring that he is "ready to go" following over a year on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old has not featured for club or country since fracturing his ankle in a friendly international against Germany in March 2016.

Butland was back on the field for the Potters' Under-23s side earlier this month, however, and made a welcome return to the matchday squad for the senior side against Hull City last weekend.

Following a hugely frustrating year, the former Birmingham City stopper is now targeting a return to the England squad before the campaign is over.

"The short term goal is to get some games before the end of this season," the Stoke Sentinel quotes him as saying. "If I manage to do get some games in hopefully I can go away with England this summer and hopefully get a game in a couple of internationals that we have.

"Then I can get away and put this season to bed, sweep it under the carpet, and know I've come out of it with game time and that my ankle feels good. I can have a good summer and come back next season ready to go. I'm feeling ready. I think everyone at the training ground can see I'm sharp and up to my levels near where I was and I'm ready to go.

"It's been a long time so whenever the manager chooses to give me an opportunity I'll be ready - and I feel like I am now. I've been fit and fully training now for three, four weeks. There are always going to be elements that can only come with playing Premier League games but in terms of the power I've got and the speed I'm moving, the confidence in my ankle and my sharpness I feel up where I was."

Lee Grant has taken over goalkeeping duties at the bet365 Stadium this term, keeping nine clean sheets in 30 appearances in all competitions.