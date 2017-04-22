General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Fernando Llorente urges Swansea City to recover confidence

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Fernando Llorente admits that Swansea City's confidence is low, but believes they can recover their aggressive, competitive mentality in the relegation run-in.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10:14 UK

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has admitted that his side's confidence is low, but believes they can recover their aggressive, competitive mentality in the relegation run-in.

The Swans sit 18th in the Premier League table, two points adrift of Premier League safety with five fixtures left, and welcome Stoke City to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday hoping to end a three-match losing run.

Llorente told Sky Sports News: "We play with pressure and it's a very difficult moment. The confidence of the players is a little bit down and we have to recover that. This match has become massive for us, it's like a final.

"We need to win three out of the last five games and not think about the situation. We need to play without fear and give all we have.

"We have to be more aggressive and more competitive and play with a big heart. We need to find the performances like the one we showed against Liverpool. The team have demonstrated they can play at this level. Tactically we can play in lots of different ways but the importance is the mentality."

Swansea enjoyed a mini-revival when manager Paul Clement was appointed in January, but their form has since tailed off, losing five of their last six league games.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
Clement confirms Swansea interest in Terry
>
View our homepages for Fernando Llorente, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Fernando Llorente urges Swansea City to recover confidence
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City are up for relegation battle'
 Ashley Williams in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have missed Ashley Williams'
Clement confirms Swansea interest in TerryClement: 'Players have not responded well'Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'Swansea to consider bid for John Terry?Llorente: 'Stoke match is must-win'
Clement: 'Stoke fixture club's biggest in years'Result: Watford beat Swansea for third win in four gamesTeam News: Swansea make three changes for Watford clashHughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'Clement: 'Relegation battle down to two teams'
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 