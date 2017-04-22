Fernando Llorente admits that Swansea City's confidence is low, but believes they can recover their aggressive, competitive mentality in the relegation run-in.

The Swans sit 18th in the Premier League table, two points adrift of Premier League safety with five fixtures left, and welcome Stoke City to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday hoping to end a three-match losing run.

Llorente told Sky Sports News: "We play with pressure and it's a very difficult moment. The confidence of the players is a little bit down and we have to recover that. This match has become massive for us, it's like a final.

"We need to win three out of the last five games and not think about the situation. We need to play without fear and give all we have.

"We have to be more aggressive and more competitive and play with a big heart. We need to find the performances like the one we showed against Liverpool. The team have demonstrated they can play at this level. Tactically we can play in lots of different ways but the importance is the mentality."

Swansea enjoyed a mini-revival when manager Paul Clement was appointed in January, but their form has since tailed off, losing five of their last six league games.