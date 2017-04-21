General view of Britannia Stadium

Stoke City

Mark Hughes tips Saido Berahino to find scoring touch

Stoke City's Saido Berahino grabs the arm of referee Neil Swarbrick during the Premier League match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is "convinced" that Saido Berahino will justify his price tag and prove a success at the bet365 Stadium.
Mark Hughes has insisted that it is just a matter of time before Saido Berahino returns to the scoring trail following a slow start to his Stoke City career.

The 23-year-old finally pushed through his exit from West Bromwich Albion in January, bringing an end to 18 months of uncertainty that saw him fall out of favour under Tony Pulis.

Berahino's lack of playing time, which it later emerged was down to a drugs ban, has seen him largely struggle for fitness since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium three months ago.

After failing to score in any of his opening 10 games for the Potters, however, Hughes is "convinced" that both parties will soon be rewarded once the striker finds that elusive first goal.

"I think everybody can see he's getting stronger. He needs a goal, that's what all strikers need to settle into a club. He's been close in recent weeks and it's only a matter of time," the Welshman told reporters.

"We are convinced he will score goals before the end of the season, and even if he doesn't he will be in good shape for next season. He will probably be disappointed when the season ends because he's just starting to get going.

"Saido needs to get up and running and we wouldn't have spent what we did if we didn't feel he had the ability to score goals. Moving forward, Saido will certainly score the goals."

Berahino has now gone 14 months without a goal since netting for West Brom in a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in February 2016.

Glen Johnson of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at Britannia Stadium on August 9, 2015
