Paul Clement: 'Swansea City nowhere near safe from relegation'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement warns that his side are "nowhere near safe" from the threat of relegation, but insists that there is no need to panic.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement has warned that his side are "nowhere near safe" from the threat of relegation despite their recent upturn in form.

A run of five wins from Clement's first eight league games in charge had looked to have put the Swans en route to survival, lifting them from the bottom of the table to six points clear of danger.

However, a 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Hull City last weekend cut that six-point gap in half and Swansea take on another struggling side this weekend when they travel to Bournemouth.

"We were nowhere near safe before the game and we're nowhere near safe after the game. It's more than likely that we will not be safe before the end of the season. We have done very well against teams through January and in to February," Clement told reporters.

"Clearly we're very disappointed after Hull, not necessarily we lost the game but that we allowed a team below us to get closer to us. It was a big result for them on an occasion when there was a lot of pressure on the game, particularly for them being six points behind us.

"There's going to be a lot of movement with 10 weeks to go. But we've reflected on the defeat at Hull, and it was very clear where we hadn't done as well as we had in recent games. We have done really well over the last eight to nine weeks, and we don't need to panic if we can get back to our level of performance."

Swansea have not lost back-to-back games so far in 2017.

