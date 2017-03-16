England goalkeeper Tom Heaton believes that Gareth Southgate has done a "fantastic" job of steadying the ship following their Euro 2016 exit and Sam Allardyce's sacking.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has claimed that England have successfully recovered from their disappointment at Euro 2016 last summer.

The Three Lions crashed out at the hands of Iceland in the last 16 before being subject to further embarrassment when Sam Allardyce - who had replaced Roy Hodgson as manager - lasted just one match before being sacked for ill-advised comments to an undercover journalist.

However, Gareth Southgate has since steadied the ship and, having been named in the 26-man squad to face Germany and Lithuania next week, Heaton is encouraged by what he has seen.

"It's another proud moment when selected to represent your country. It's a massive honour and they're exciting times. It's an away game at Germany so I don't think they get any bigger really. I was fortunate enough to be involved in the last game and it was obviously a fantastic night for all concerned. Hopefully there'll be another one on Wednesday night," he told reporters.

"We've had some very good results; that transition period from the Euros has been good. It's gone how we all wanted it to and there's been no hangover from that so far. It's been very good so it's important that we go out and finish that properly and see where it takes us.

"It's been fantastic so far. [Southgate] has had some great ideas and carried that transition well. There have been a couple of changes in management recently which can make it difficult but that crossing over period has been seamless really and it bodes well for the future."

Heaton is one of two Burnley players, alongside Michael Keane, named in the latest England squad.