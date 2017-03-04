Swansea City boss Paul Clement claims that Fernando Llorente is among the best players he has seen when attacking a cross into the box.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has described Fernando Llorente as one of the best headers of the ball in European football.

The Spaniard scored twice to earn his side a valuable 3-2 victory over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon as the Swans moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

Clement has previously worked at the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but he believes that Llorente is among the best he has seen when attacking a cross in the box.

"I'm not sure there is a better player in Europe at attacking crosses, and I've worked with some good ones," he told reporters.

"That's some key goals Fernando has come up with now. There was the header against Liverpool and now this one.

"He has a hand in goals too, he's put in some great assists. But he gets big help from the team too, they put some fantastic deliveries in for him today."

Llorente has now scored 11 goals in 24 Premier League appearances for the Swans.