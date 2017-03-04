Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-0
Burnley
 
LIVE

Team News: Jeff Hendrick returns for Burnley against Swansea City

Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Jeff Hendrick returns from suspension to start in Burnley's trip to Swansea City.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 14:41 UK

Jeff Hendrick has returned from suspension to start in Burnley's trip to Swansea City this afternoon.

The midfielder's inclusion at the expense of Ashley Westwood is one of three changes from Sean Dyche, as Sam Vokes comes in for the suspended Ashley Barnes and Paul Robinson takes the place of Tom Heaton in goal.

The Swans, meanwhile, make one change from their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last time out as Luciano Narsingh makes his first start for the club since his arrival in January. Fellow winter signing Jordan Ayew continues to await his own first start as he begins on the bench.

Wayne Routledge is the man to drop out of the starting lineup, finding himself among the substitutes this afternoon.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Fer, Cork; Narsingh, Llorente, Sigurdsson
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Britton, Routledge, Ayew, Borja

Burnley: Robinson; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Vokes, Gray
Subs: Flanagan, Arfield, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Pope, Darikwa

Keep up to date with all the action from the Liberty Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Nathan Dyer in action for Swansea City on November 22, 2014
Read Next:
Swansea winger Dyer ruled out for season
>
View our homepages for Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Sean Dyche, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Paul Robinson, Tom Heaton, Luciano Narsingh, Jordan Ayew, Wayne Routledge, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Burnley
 Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Team News: Jeff Hendrick returns for Burnley against Swansea City
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Swansea City boss Paul Clement gearing up for "crucial period"
Clement hoping to extend Makelele stayGudmundsson, Defour out of Swansea tripPaul Clement rues missed handball callConte: 'Chelsea dominated the game'Result: Chelsea move 11 points clear at summit
Team News: Fabregas makes 300th PL appearanceLive Commentary: Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City - as it happenedFederico Fernandez pens new Swansea dealMakelele: 'Swansea not daunted by Chelsea'Paul Clement 'not looking too far ahead'
> Swansea City Homepage
More Burnley News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Burnley
 Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Team News: Jeff Hendrick returns for Burnley against Swansea City
 Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in Premier League'
Clement gearing up for "crucial period"Gudmundsson, Defour out of Swansea tripMarco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley drawResult: Burnley hold Hull to earn away day reprieveTeam News: Burnley unchanged for Hull trip
Live Commentary: Hull City 1-1 Burnley - as it happenedAndre Gray in line for England call-up?Sean Dyche: 'Burnley over FA Cup exit'Dyche: 'Away run brilliant for Burnley'Barton hits out at simulation claims
> Burnley Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711883632441
9Watford2797113143-1234
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
11Stoke CityStoke2789103040-1033
12Burnley2795132837-932
13Southampton2686122832-430
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2767142744-1725
16Swansea CitySwansea2774163257-2525
17Middlesbrough27411121928-923
18Crystal Palace2765163346-1323
19Hull City2757152350-2722
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 