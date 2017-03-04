Jeff Hendrick returns from suspension to start in Burnley's trip to Swansea City.

Jeff Hendrick has returned from suspension to start in Burnley's trip to Swansea City this afternoon.

The midfielder's inclusion at the expense of Ashley Westwood is one of three changes from Sean Dyche, as Sam Vokes comes in for the suspended Ashley Barnes and Paul Robinson takes the place of Tom Heaton in goal.

The Swans, meanwhile, make one change from their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last time out as Luciano Narsingh makes his first start for the club since his arrival in January. Fellow winter signing Jordan Ayew continues to await his own first start as he begins on the bench.

Wayne Routledge is the man to drop out of the starting lineup, finding himself among the substitutes this afternoon.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Fer, Cork; Narsingh, Llorente, Sigurdsson

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Britton, Routledge, Ayew, Borja

Burnley: Robinson; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Vokes, Gray

Subs: Flanagan, Arfield, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Pope, Darikwa

Keep up to date with all the action from the Liberty Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.