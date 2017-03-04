Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Swansea City and Burnley at the Liberty Stadium.
The Swans have doubled their points tally since Paul Clement came on board at the start of the year to drag themselves off the bottom of the table and into 16th place.
Relegation fears are yet to be fully eased, though, and another three-point haul is required here against a Clarets side still seeking a first win on their top-flight travels since earning promotion back to the big time last year.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in South Wales with our extensive updates below.
Paul Clement: "We are all very aware of the run we have coming now with the three games in March and Middlesbrough at the start of April. We have come off the back end of a difficult run of games and picked up a good amount of points against teams in and around us. We're very aware that this a crucial period for us, this run of four games, but we are really only focusing on getting a result against Burnley."
Sean Dyche: "It's a very different business from 10 years ago. I heard another manager the other day speak completely openly about someone else's player. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. The way it is now, it's just people throwing names around willy-nilly about who they want, who they can get, what their contract situation is. It's not a private business any more. You have to adapt to it and be flexible within it. It's all you can do."
SWANSEA CITY SUBS: Nordfelt, Amat, Rangel, Britton, Routledge, Borja, Ayew
BURNLEY SUBS: Pope, Tarkowski, Flanagan, Westwood, Arfield, Darikwa, Agyei
SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Narsingh, Llorente, Sigurdsson
BURNLEY XI: Robinson, Lowton, Mee, Keane, Ward, Brady, Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Gray, Vokes