Relegation fears are yet to be fully eased , though, and another three-point haul is required here against a Clarets side still seeking a first win on their top-flight travels since earning promotion back to the big time last year.

The Swans have doubled their points tally since Paul Clement came on board at the start of the year to drag themselves off the bottom of the table and into 16th place.

5 min Clement shouting out instructions to Narsingh, presumably telling him to hold his position out wide to stretch the Clarets. Very little between the teams so far in what has been a scrappy start; neither side really able to keep hold of possession.

3 min Burnley just knocking the ball around at the back at the moment, looking to settle into the match. They eventually lose possession when a searching ball down the right is overhit and goes straight out of play for a goal-kick.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running in South Wales, where Swansea have started the brighter and already have a corner. Sigurdsson targeted Mawson, a scorer here in his side's last two games, but it was headed well clear.

2.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. Swansea, who are seeking three home wins on the spin this afternoon, make just the one change from their last outing - Narsingh coming in for Routledge. Burnley make three alterations, meanwhile, bringing in Robinson, Hendrick and Vokes for Heaton, Barnes and Westwood. Huge afternoon ahead for the Welsh outfit in particular! © SilverHub

2.56pm Dyche was speaking specifically about news linking Michael Keane and Andre Gray away from the club, meanwhile, admitting that he is not exactly a fan of other managers discussing potential signings while they are still contracted to another club. Gray has hardly been on fire this season in the way that, say, Harry Kane has, but his scoring rate has been steady enough - six in 20 games - and has led to calls for a potential England call-up later this month.

2.54pm Clement describing this upcoming run as "crucial" for his side, knowing that positive results against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough and Hull City, as well as Bournemouth and today's opponents Burnley, will take them further clear of the drop. There will be immense pressure ahead of those two six-pointers in particular, however, certainly more than they faced prior to matches with Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, so Clement must use all his experience to handle the situation.

2.52pm With kickoff at the Liberty Stadium now less than 10 minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Paul Clement: "We are all very aware of the run we have coming now with the three games in March and Middlesbrough at the start of April. We have come off the back end of a difficult run of games and picked up a good amount of points against teams in and around us. We're very aware that this a crucial period for us, this run of four games, but we are really only focusing on getting a result against Burnley." Sean Dyche: "It's a very different business from 10 years ago. I heard another manager the other day speak completely openly about someone else's player. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. The way it is now, it's just people throwing names around willy-nilly about who they want, who they can get, what their contract situation is. It's not a private business any more. You have to adapt to it and be flexible within it. It's all you can do."

2.50pm DID YOU KNOW? Burnley have scored just one first-half goal in 12 away games this season, of which they have drawn two and lost 10. The Clarets have the lowest points-per-game ratio in Premier League history (0.40), in fact, taking just 20 points from 50 on offer across three spells at this level. A win today, though, and they will reach a club-record tally of 34 points overall for the season.

2.48pm It was also the first time Burnley had avoided defeat on their travels in eight outings, so it is another small step to eventually becoming established at this level. Their home form has been exceptional, bettered only by the elite, but picking up the odd point away from fortress Turf Moor is now on the agenda in this run of away fixtures. The Clarets have a mixed run to come, facing top-four challengers, relegation candidates and fellow mid-table sides between now and next month.

2.46pm The draw with Chelsea was unquestionably a hugely impressive result for Burnley and, on the balance of things, taking a point from Hull was not the worst result in the world, either. It was far from a classic at the KCOM Stadium, particularly in the first half when both sides seemed afraid to commit bodies going forward, but things opened up in the second 45 and a draw was the right outcome in the end - just a second away point of the campaign for Dyche's men.

2.44pm The Clarets have lacked any real consistency in recent weeks, however, and they did exit the FA Cup to non-league Lincoln City a couple of weeks back, but they have still done more than enough to make this a season to remember for their supporters. A 1-1 draw with Chelsea last month, making them one of the rare sides to have taken points from the Blues this campaign, was followed by a draw of the same scoreline against a team at the opposite end of the division in Hull.

2.42pm Some will suggest that, with a nine-point gap on the bottom three and a few months of the season to go, relegation is not yet out of the question for the visitors. It really will take an almighty collapse for that to happen, though, plus all the teams below them to miraculously pick up points consistently, so at worst this will be a campaign of mid-table mediocrity for Burnley; at best a push at the top half - one point the gap between themselves and Stoke City in 10th.

2.40pm Burnley sit in 11th place ahead of this clash in South Wales, meanwhile - an impressive return in their first campaign back at this level. The Lancashire outfit have never previously managed to retain their Premier League status upon their two previous promotions, but Dyche has so far worked wonders - learning lessons from the past and repaying the owners' faith - to lift his side into top-half reckoning. That will take some doing, of course, though it says a lot that relegation has barely been mentioned.

2.38pm Paul Clement, sacked by Derby County last year following a 4-1 loss to today's opponents Burnley, has made an instant impact at new club Swansea City. The former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich assistant - some CV! - has doubled the Swans' points tally to 24 and they are now two clear of the drop zone heading into a crucial run of games against sides around them. © Getty Images

2.36pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Swansea City have won all three previous meetings between these two sides in the Premier League by the same 1-0 scoreline, with Leroy Fer earning the points late on at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture - no team has ever registered four 1-0 wins in succession in the Prem, however. Burnley's last victory at Swansea City was by a 4-2 scoreline in the third tier 22 years ago, and they have failed to score in five of the last six encounters.

2.34pm So where does all this leave Swansea? They are currently two points clear of the bottom three but are still far from safe just yet, with just five points between the bottom six; seven points separating the bottom seven. A win today could therefore lift them into 14th place, while defeat means they will possibly be in the drop zone - it really is that tight. Bournemouth have just picked up a point at Old Trafford, though, so Swansea will now need to win by 10 goals if they are to move two places!

2.32pm Swansea have conceded a league-high tally of 57 goals this season; only four teams shipping more at this stage of a Premier League season, all of whom went on to be relegated. It is fair to say that Clement has made a strong impression since taking on the job, then, particularly after having something to prove following his perhaps unfair sacking by Derby County last season which, incidentally, came after a 4-1 loss to Burnley in the Championship - his joint-heaviest defeat as a manager.

2.30pm Clement has acknowledged that this is now a "crucial period" for the Welsh outfit, as they face a more straightforward set of fixtures - on paper, at least - taking in games with Burnley, Hull City, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough. The Clarets aside, who do appear to be enough points clear to seriously worry about the drop at this stage, each of those games comes against a side who themselves will fear dropping out of the division. Come this time next month, the picture will become a lot clearer.

2.28pm Swansea's opening-day win over Burnley at Turf Moor was one of only three across the opening 19 games of the season, but they have since earned that win over Crystal Palace and also beaten Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester to move two points clear of danger. Clement has not exactly had the easiest of starts to his first Premier League managerial job, having already faced Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool - the latter three all away from home.

2.26pm The Swans do appear to be on the straight and narrow under Clement, doubling their points tally to 24 since the turn of the year and moving into a safe-haven of 16th place. The nadir can be pinpointed to the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth here a couple of months back, seeing them begin 2017 as the bottom side in the top flight and seemingly destined for the drop. Enter stage right Clement who, while not officially being in charge at the time, instigated a key win away at Palace to kick things off.

2.24pm Swansea will see this afternoon as a real chance to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three for the first time since the opening weeks of the season, knowing that two of their relegation rivals - Leicester and Hull - face off elsewhere in the next couple of hours. Regardless of what happens between now and the middle of May, it has been a real disappointing season for the Swans and one that they will simply hope does not end in them dropping out of the division.

2.22pm It is not often that Burnley are without Tom Heaton in their starting ranks - just three times since he joined nearly four years back, in fact - but that is the case today due to an injury problem. Former England international Paul Robinson therefore steps in between the sticks in one of three changes from last time out, while Swansea City make just the one alteration - Luciano Narsingh being handed a first start. © Getty Images

2.20pm With Heaton missing just a third league game for Burnley this afternoon, Nick Pope is called upon to provide back-up to Robinson. Not too many attacking options for Dyche to call upon if required, it is fair to say, while opposite number Clement has Routledge, Ayew and Borja Baston should a goal be required in the second half. Jon Flanagan is also in the Burnley squad today - a player who has not exactly profited from his loan switch from Liverpool.

2.18pm BENCH WATCH! SWANSEA CITY SUBS: Nordfelt, Amat, Rangel, Britton, Routledge, Borja, Ayew BURNLEY SUBS: Pope, Tarkowski, Flanagan, Westwood, Arfield, Darikwa, Agyei

2.16pm Narsingh will join Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente in the Swans' expected three-man attack line; two players boasting impressive stats this season. The latter, a summer signing from Sevilla, has scored nine goals in all this term; three from his head, three from his right foot and three from, you've guessed it, his left foot - the perfect striker. Sigurdsson is the undisputed star in this side, though, providing a league-high five assists and unrivalled 34 chances from set-pieces alone, scoring eight and assisting nine overall.

2.14pm Jordan Ayew is another who has had to make do with appearances from the bench since joining a little over a month ago, and that remains the case today as he has been overlooked in the starting XI. Jefferson Montero is another tricky option in the Swansea attack, though injury has seen his playing time curtailed in recent weeks and is nowhere to be seen once again today despite making a return to training earlier this week.

2.12pm In terms of the hosts, Clement has made just the one alteration from last weekend's defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, bringing in ex-PSV Eindhoven ace Luciano Narsingh for his first start since joining in January. The Dutchman has impressed from the bench in his four outings thus far, clearly showing enough to be given the nod out wide this afternoon over Wayne Routledge, who drops down to the bench.

2.10pm Ben Mee will skipper the Clarets this afternoon in a side showing those three changes from last weekend's 1-1 draw with Hull City. There is no place in the squad for Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson due to a hamstring and knee injury respectively, but Andre Gray is fully fit up top and will be looking to improve on a scoring rate of six goals in his 20 Premier League appearances this term - enough to earn talk of a first England call.

2.08pm Dyche has been further changes to his team elsewhere, too, with Jeff Hendrick coming back into the team in place of Ashley Westwood following his suspension, while Sam Vokes is handed a starting role up top as Ashley Barnes serves a one-match ban. Vokes will likely be given a heroes welcome before the match following his heroics with Wales in the summer, but do not expect that to last into the match with three massive points up for grabs.

2.06pm Starting with the visiting team, boss Sean Dyche has been forced into a rare change between the sticks as Tom Heaton misses out on a return to South Wales through injury. The former Cardiff City stopper has been virtually ever-present for the Clarets since joining a few years ago, but he sits out just a third league game for the club today to give experienced keeper Paul Robinson a chance to impress.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Narsingh, Llorente, Sigurdsson BURNLEY XI: Robinson, Lowton, Mee, Keane, Ward, Brady, Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Gray, Vokes

2.02pm It has been a more comfortable season for the visitors thus far, meanwhile, despite that terrible away record, as they sit in 11th place at the start of play - seven points ahead of their opponents. Relegation has never truly been in the equation for then, but their fears of facing the drop are still not completely over yet, with another couple of wins still required to make certain of another season of top-flight football in Lancashire.