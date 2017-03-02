Swansea City boss Paul Clement expects talks over a contract extension for assistant manager Claude Makelele to begin sooner rather than later.

The former Chelsea midfielder joined up with Clement at the Liberty Stadium in January, signing a short-term deal that keeps him in South Wales until the end of the season.

The pair have proven to be a successful team so far, winning four of their seven league games in charge to double the club's points tally for the season, and Clement is hopeful that the partnership will continue beyond the summer.

"We have not had discussions about Claude staying, but I don't think they will be too far away. Claude is very focused on his job and helping me and the players to be successful," he told reporters.

"He's enjoying it here, he comes in every day with a lot of energy, a positive attitude and a smile on his face. Those are the kind of characters and personalities we need around us at the moment."

Swansea, who face Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points clear of danger.