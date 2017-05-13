David Moyes concedes that "big improvements" are needed if Sunderland are to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has admitted that "big changes" are required at the Stadium of Light ahead of next season after seeing his side slip to another limp defeat.

The Black Cats were unable to build on last weekend's victory over Hull City, falling 2-0 to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon to remain bottom of the table on 24 points.

Having once again seen his relegated side fail to truly get out of first gear, Moyes concedes that an overhaul will likely be required if Sunderland - who travel to Arsenal and Chelsea in their final two outings - are to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

"Everybody who was watching the game today will tell you that there needs to be big changes. There needs to be big improvements with what we've got on the field," he told Sky Sports News.

"That's what I see. And I don't think anybody would be in disagreement with that. [The last two games] are important for the players. They have to show pride.

"Today we didn't reach the standards we've reached in recent games. I couldn't say we played well, even though the first goal was the turning point."

Sunderland won just three of their 19 home league games this season, which is the worst return in the division.