Paul Clement: 'Swansea City are not safe yet'

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Swansea city head coach Paul Clement insists that his side are not safe from relegation, despite their 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 18:56 UK

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement has said that neither he or his first-team squad will get ahead of themselves until they confirm their survival in the Premier League.

On Saturday afternoon, Swansea moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Sunderland, and they will be safe if Hull City lose to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

However, while acknowledging his team's "huge result", Clement has insisted that their job "is not over" until another result goes in their favour.

The 45-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's a huge result for us. We've got ourselves into a strong position but the season is not over and we don't think it is done. Now have to look to next week.

"There's still one game to go. We'll be looking at the Crystal Palace-Hull game with a lot of interest but we can be happy with our work today.

"It was a bit of a messy second half but we got the job done."

Clement has won seven of his 18 matches in charge since replacing Bob Bradley in January.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
