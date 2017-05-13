May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-2
SwanseaSwansea City

Larsson (58'), Khazri (78'), Gibson (84'), Borini (86')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Llorente (9'), Naughton (45')

Result: Swansea City on brink of safety with win at Stadium of Light

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
First-half goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton earn Swansea City a 2-0 win over Sunderland, taking them four points clear of the dropzone.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 17:03 UK

Swansea City have taken a giant step towards a sixth-successive season of Premier League football after beating relegated Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The Swans move level on point with Crystal Palace and four clear of 18th-placed Hull City with the win, secured thanks to first-half goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton.

A fourth match without defeat for rejuvenated Swansea - their best such run of the campaign - leaves them within touching distance of safety, knowing that their two direct rivals for relegation face off at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Clement, boosted by an unchanged starting lineup for this match, saw his side take the lead through their first opening of the afternoon - Llorente getting to the ball ahead of Jordan Pickford with his head to open the scoring.

It was a rare goalkeeping error from the Black Cats' key asset, who came well off his line but failed to get anything on Gylfi Sigurdsson's inch-perfect delivery.

Swansea were looking very comfortable in possession, helped by an extra body in midfield, and they nearly added a second when Sigurdsson cleared the wall with his free kick but was denied routinely enough by Pickford.

There was very little for dejected home fans to feed off, with a Jermain Defoe snapshot 35 minutes in their only sight of goal, but Lukasz Fabianski was there to block it at his front post.

To make matters worse for under-fire home boss David Moyes, he lost both Jason Denayer and Victor Anichebe to injury inside the opening 40 minutes, adding to their growing injury list.

Swansea failed to really build on a dominant start to the afternoon but they did bag themselves a second just before the interval, finding a way through thanks to a bullet strike from Naughton at the end of a Ki Sung-yueng through-ball - his first goal in 140 Premier League outings.

The hosts, now winless in 10 home matches to see out the season, had a penalty shout rejected just short of the hour after Sebastian Larsson's free kick hit Sigurdsson's arm and looped into the hands of Fabianski.

Moyes looked to match his side up man for man with the opposition in the second half, meaning that the teams essentially cancelled each other out in a flat conclusion to the afternoon.

Wahbi Khazri, one of Sunderland's first-half replacements, hammered wide from a volley and then gave Fabianski something to think about with a free kick from distance.

Fabianski could only parry into the path of Billy Jones, who somehow turned the rebound wide of goal, and lively Tunisian Khazri was to be thwarted again by the Swans stopper - previously without an away clean sheet since the opening day - late on.

Khazri was fortunate to avoid seeing red in the closing stages following a stamp on Sigurdsson, with referee Andre Marriner instead opting to show a yellow, but the attacking midfielder failed to get the better of Fabianski from his final attempt of another disappointing afternoon for the hosts.

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Hammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Fernando Llorente, Jordan Pickford, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jermain Defoe, Lukasz Fabianski, David Moyes, Jason Denayer, Victor Anichebe, Kyle Naughton, Ki Sung-yueng, Sebastian Larsson, Wahbi Khazri, Billy Jones, Andre Marriner, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City -as it happened
 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Result: Swansea City on brink of safety with win at Stadium of Light
 Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Celtic hold interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini?
Team News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland tripFiorentina to make move for Larsson?Rodwell to avoid Sunderland wage-cut?Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Moyes surprised by Defoe contract clause
Moyes: 'Sunderland will be biggest club'Cape Town City reveal Pienaar interestMoyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'
> Sunderland Homepage
More Swansea City News
David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City -as it happened
 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Result: Swansea City on brink of safety with win at Stadium of Light
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Team News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland trip
Hammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?Everton to pay £25m for Sigurdsson?Clement happy for Swansea to laud survivalPaul Clement rules out Kyle Bartley saleSwansea tickets gifted to fans selling online
Fer: 'We must focus on us, not rivals'Llorente: 'I work hard for Swansea'Clement: 'Survival would be best achievement'Kante wins FWA Player of the Year awardSwansea players to pay for 3,000 away tickets
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216969422769
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke371011163953-1441
14Burnley37117193853-1540
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 