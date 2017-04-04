Mark Hughes believes that Stoke City played well enough to take at least a point from their meeting with Burnley, as George Boyd's second-half goal proved the difference.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has claimed that his side did not deserve to lose to Burnley after creating a number of big opportunities.

The Potters failed to take any of their openings when they arrived at Turf Moor and ultimately came unstuck to a George Boyd goal just before the hour mark - one of three shots on target for the hosts.

Hughes was disappointed to see Stoke leave Lancashire without at least a share of the spoils, with his side's run without a win now stretching four games since overcoming Middlesbrough exactly a month ago.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the 1-0 loss, the Welshman said: "I thought we played well in terms of withstanding what Burnley do and defensively we were rock solid. In terms of our play we had a gameplan and looked to take their press out of it and it worked really well.

"[I thought] It was just a matter time for us to score. We had a couple of real opportunities when we were clean through and that is the disappointing thing for us.

"We were the side in the ascendancy but they were able to go up and put the ball into the box and it was a good strike but I don't recall them having too many others. It is disappointing. On night I thought we were the better team."

Stoke, back in action at the weekend with a home match against Liverpool, find themselves 11th in the Premier League after dropping two places.