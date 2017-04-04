Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
1-0
StokeStoke City
Boyd (58')
Ward (24'), Barton (30'), Boyd (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Adam (76'), Martins Indi (88')

Mark Hughes: 'Stoke City were the better team at Turf Moor'

Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes believes that Stoke City played well enough to take at least a point from their meeting with Burnley, as George Boyd's second-half goal proved the difference.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 22:35 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has claimed that his side did not deserve to lose to Burnley after creating a number of big opportunities.

The Potters failed to take any of their openings when they arrived at Turf Moor and ultimately came unstuck to a George Boyd goal just before the hour mark - one of three shots on target for the hosts.

Hughes was disappointed to see Stoke leave Lancashire without at least a share of the spoils, with his side's run without a win now stretching four games since overcoming Middlesbrough exactly a month ago.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the 1-0 loss, the Welshman said: "I thought we played well in terms of withstanding what Burnley do and defensively we were rock solid. In terms of our play we had a gameplan and looked to take their press out of it and it worked really well.

"[I thought] It was just a matter time for us to score. We had a couple of real opportunities when we were clean through and that is the disappointing thing for us.

"We were the side in the ascendancy but they were able to go up and put the ball into the box and it was a good strike but I don't recall them having too many others. It is disappointing. On night I thought we were the better team."

Stoke, back in action at the weekend with a home match against Liverpool, find themselves 11th in the Premier League after dropping two places.

Mark Hughes looks on prior to the Premier League match between Stoke City and Southampton on March 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes: 'Stoke carrying knocks from weekend'
>
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, George Boyd, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Burnley ease relegation fears with slender victory over Stoke City
 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Stoke City were the better team at Turf Moor'
Team News: Burnley boosted by Defour returnHughes: 'Stoke carrying knocks from weekend'PL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke reactionResult: Ndidi, Vardy fire Shakespeare into history books
Team News: One change for LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedHughes plays down Whelan, Allen bust-upShakespeare urges Leicester "humility"Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clash
> Stoke City Homepage
More Burnley News
George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Burnley ease relegation fears with slender victory over Stoke City
 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Stoke City were the better team at Turf Moor'
Team News: Burnley boosted by Defour returnLowton signs new Burnley contractMichael Keane 'calm' amid transfer talkTrippier backs Burnley to remain in top flightDyche: 'Burnley don't have a points target'
Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke reactionDyche: 'Burnley ready for relegation fight'Pochettino: 'We deserved win over Burnley'Result: Spurs beat Burnley to close gap on ChelseaTeam News: Janssen up front for Spurs
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 