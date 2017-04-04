Everton boss Ronald Koeman bemoans his team's inability to hold onto their lead in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that he was left 'really disappointed' with his team's 1-1 draw away to Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a 94th-minute penalty at Old Trafford as Man United came from behind to ensure that they remained above Everton in fifth position in the Premier League table.

Koeman has claimed that he would have taken a point before the match kicked off, but was ultimately left 'disappointed' due to the nature of the equaliser, which came after Toffees centre-back Ashley Williams had handled inside the box.

"You sign before the game for one point but not how the game went. It was a difficult game, we controlled it well at 1-0 up, we had chances on the counter in the second half but not always was the last ball a good one," Koeman told BBC Sport.

"It was really disappointing you don't get the win. The penalty was the right decision but it was really hard to take. Manchester United were attacking, taking risks, for that we had to kill the game.

"I was really confident to keep the clean sheet tonight. We know we are close [to being a top four team]. We don't have squads like Manchester United or Chelsea."

Next up for European-chasing Everton is a home game with the champions Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.