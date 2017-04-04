Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Ronald Koeman 'really disappointed' with Old Trafford draw

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman bemoans his team's inability to hold onto their lead in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 22:21 UK

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that he was left 'really disappointed' with his team's 1-1 draw away to Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a 94th-minute penalty at Old Trafford as Man United came from behind to ensure that they remained above Everton in fifth position in the Premier League table.

Koeman has claimed that he would have taken a point before the match kicked off, but was ultimately left 'disappointed' due to the nature of the equaliser, which came after Toffees centre-back Ashley Williams had handled inside the box.

"You sign before the game for one point but not how the game went. It was a difficult game, we controlled it well at 1-0 up, we had chances on the counter in the second half but not always was the last ball a good one," Koeman told BBC Sport.

"It was really disappointing you don't get the win. The penalty was the right decision but it was really hard to take. Manchester United were attacking, taking risks, for that we had to kill the game.

"I was really confident to keep the clean sheet tonight. We know we are close [to being a top four team]. We don't have squads like Manchester United or Chelsea."

Next up for European-chasing Everton is a home game with the champions Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp argues with Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
