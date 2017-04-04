Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Craig Shakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare admits that his side were not at their best during their 2-0 win over rock-bottom Sunderland at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted that his side were not at their best during this evening's 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The relegation-threatened visitors were the better side for long spells at the King Power Stadium until goals from Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy in the final 20 minutes saw the Foxes extend their 100% record under Shakespeare.

Leicester's improvement came after the introductions of Slimani and Marc Albrighton, the latter of whom ended the game with two assists, and Shakespeare was happy with the impact his substitutions made.

"The game had no rhythm first half. We weren't at our best tonight, but the points were the most important thing," he told reporters.

"You want subs to make an impact, Marc and Slimani both did that. Marc has great delivery and Islam is a threat in the box. We had to be patient and knew we would have to be. I am pleased for everyone at the club with the run we're on."

The win lifts Leicester into the top half of the Premier League table a little over a month after they briefly dropped into the relegation zone.

