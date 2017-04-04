Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that a number of his players are carrying injuries ahead of their trip to Burnley.

The Potters will take to the pitch at Turf Moor just over 75 hours after losing 2-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, and Hughes has revealed that he could have players unavailable for the trip to Turf Moor.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "From the weekend we have a few bumps and bruises. Peter Crouch has a bang on his knee.

"Xherdan Shaqiri will train today but may not be fit for tomorrow. We are waiting on Geoff Cameron but he may well miss out."

Stoke head into the game having recorded just one point from their previous three fixtures, while they only hold a four-point cushion over Burnley in the standings.