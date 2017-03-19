Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that Vincent Janssen needed "a wake-up call" after spending much of the season on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he gave Vincent Janssen "a wake-up call" earlier in the season to maintain his motivation.

Since moving to White Hart Lane, Janssen has played second fiddle to Harry Kane but the Dutchman is expected to receive time on the pitch after Pochettino's first-choice forward sustained an ankle injury against Millwall last week.

The Argentine says that he is happy with the current mindset of Janssen, but he has indicated that he held a conversation behind the scenes to ensure that the 22-year-old - who netted his first goal for Spurs from open play on Sunday - is ready to deputise for Kane.

The 45-year-old is quoted by The Guardian: "He is very young. He came from Holland. I'm happy with him and all the players but I understand they are not happy with some situations.

"The wake-up call is more private inside here than in public. From the beginning of the season some players need a wake-up call in private. In my office.

"He is motivated, confident. He is feeling a little bit of relief after his first goal from open play and that is important. I am happy in the way that he trained this week too."

Janssen could start when Spurs host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.