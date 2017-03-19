Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Southampton
 

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Vincent Janssen needed wake-up call'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at White Hart Lane on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that Vincent Janssen needed "a wake-up call" after spending much of the season on the bench.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he gave Vincent Janssen "a wake-up call" earlier in the season to maintain his motivation.

Since moving to White Hart Lane, Janssen has played second fiddle to Harry Kane but the Dutchman is expected to receive time on the pitch after Pochettino's first-choice forward sustained an ankle injury against Millwall last week.

The Argentine says that he is happy with the current mindset of Janssen, but he has indicated that he held a conversation behind the scenes to ensure that the 22-year-old - who netted his first goal for Spurs from open play on Sunday - is ready to deputise for Kane.

The 45-year-old is quoted by The Guardian: "He is very young. He came from Holland. I'm happy with him and all the players but I understand they are not happy with some situations.

"The wake-up call is more private inside here than in public. From the beginning of the season some players need a wake-up call in private. In my office.

"He is motivated, confident. He is feeling a little bit of relief after his first goal from open play and that is important. I am happy in the way that he trained this week too."

Janssen could start when Spurs host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'We can cope without Kane'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Janssen, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at White Hart Lane on August 27, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Vincent Janssen needed wake-up call'
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur 'plotting raid for Ross Barkley, Wilfried Zaha'
 A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur crest ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on October 6, 2013
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
Pochettino: 'We can cope without Kane'Pochettino: Kane "positive" over injurySon on Sevilla, Inter Milan radar?Modric hails "unbelievable" KaneModric: 'Spurs going in right direction'
Redknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'Ward-Prowse: 'Saints want momentum'Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham?Spurs confirm Kane ankle ligament damagePL trio interested in Las Palmas midfielder?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 