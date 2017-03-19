Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to his Tottenham Hotspur side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Southampton at White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino has made four changes to his Tottenham Hotspur side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Southampton at White Hart Lane.

Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen are drafted in for Spurs, who beat Millwall 6-0 in the FA Cup last week.

Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks are dropped to the bench, while Harry Kane sits the game out injured.

Claude Puel, meanwhile, sticks with the same side that beat Watford 4-3 a fortnight ago, with striker Manolo Gabbiadini leading the line in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Son

Subs: Janssen, Vorm, Trippier, Sissoko, Onomah, Wimmer, Winks

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Romeu, Yoshida, Davis, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Boufal, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Hassen

Follow all the action from White Hart Lane with Sports Mole's live text commentary.