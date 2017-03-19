Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39')
LIVE
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26')

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur make four changes for Southampton clash

Mauricio Pochettino has forgotten to put his teeth in during the Europa League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Fiorentina on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to his Tottenham Hotspur side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Southampton at White Hart Lane.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 13:43 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has made four changes to his Tottenham Hotspur side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Southampton at White Hart Lane.

Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen are drafted in for Spurs, who beat Millwall 6-0 in the FA Cup last week.

Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks are dropped to the bench, while Harry Kane sits the game out injured.

Claude Puel, meanwhile, sticks with the same side that beat Watford 4-3 a fortnight ago, with striker Manolo Gabbiadini leading the line in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Son
Subs: Janssen, Vorm, Trippier, Sissoko, Onomah, Wimmer, Winks

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Romeu, Yoshida, Davis, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini
Subs: Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Boufal, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Hassen

Follow all the action from White Hart Lane with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Ben Davies of Spurs shoots towards goal during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Offs Round Second Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and AEL Limassol FC on August 28, 2014
Read Next:
Ben Davies pens new Spurs contract
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Mousa Dembele, Christian Eriksen, Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Manolo Gabbiadini, Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton
 Mauricio Pochettino has forgotten to put his teeth in during the Europa League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Fiorentina on February 25, 2016
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur make four changes for Southampton clash
 Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Gary Cahill: 'Pressure will be on Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City'
Vertonghen: 'Kane is best player in PL'Pochettino: 'Janssen needed wake-up call'Tottenham 'plotting raid for Barkley, Zaha'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. SouthamptonPochettino: 'We can cope without Kane'
Pochettino: Kane "positive" over injurySon on Sevilla, Inter Milan radar?Modric hails "unbelievable" KaneModric: 'Spurs going in right direction'Redknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Southampton News
Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton
 Mauricio Pochettino has forgotten to put his teeth in during the Europa League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Fiorentina on February 25, 2016
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur make four changes for Southampton clash
 A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur crest ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on October 6, 2013
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
Nathan Redmond reveals Claude Puel prankWard-Prowse: 'Saints want momentum'Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'Okaka: 'Gabbiadini could play for Real'Fonte unhappy over Southampton 'transfer lies'
Barcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints sidePuel happy with "fantastic" GabbiadiniResult: Saints edge past Watford in thriller
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 