Mar 12, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
6-0
Millwall
Eriksen (31'), Heung-min (41', 54', 91'), Alli (72'), Janssen (79')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Wallace (43'), Craig (57')

Eric Dier: 'Harry Kane very difficult to replace'

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier admits that it will be difficult to replace Harry Kane if the striker faces a prolonged spell out with injury.
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 15:52 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has admitted that it will be difficult for his side to replace Harry Kane following the striker's injury against Millwall on Sunday.

Kane limped off early in his side's FA Cup quarter-final with the Lions, although Spurs still went on to win 6-0 thanks largely to a hat-trick from Son Heung-min.

The severity of Kane's injury has not yet been confirmed, but Dier challenged the rest of the team to step up if they are to face a prolonged spell without their star striker.

"Obviously Harry is very important for us, a big part of this team in many ways. I don't know how bad it is. Hopefully he is fit as soon as possible," he told reporters.

"There aren't many players in the world you can replace Harry with but it is a chance for someone else to step up. Not just the strikers but the whole team. We're all very disappointed about Harry's injury, hopefully he gets back as quickly as possible because he is very important for us.

"Apart from [Kane's injury] it was great that Sonny got a hat-trick and Vincent [Janssen] scored. Hopefully they will step up. I hope [they will fill the void] - they proved it today. Hopefully everyone can pull their weight and we'll keep going forward. We've got a very good squad, we're on a good run, playing very well at the moment."

Kane has scored 24 goals in 29 appearances for Spurs this season, including 19 in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 