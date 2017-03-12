Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier admits that it will be difficult to replace Harry Kane if the striker faces a prolonged spell out with injury.

Kane limped off early in his side's FA Cup quarter-final with the Lions, although Spurs still went on to win 6-0 thanks largely to a hat-trick from Son Heung-min.

The severity of Kane's injury has not yet been confirmed, but Dier challenged the rest of the team to step up if they are to face a prolonged spell without their star striker.

"Obviously Harry is very important for us, a big part of this team in many ways. I don't know how bad it is. Hopefully he is fit as soon as possible," he told reporters.

"There aren't many players in the world you can replace Harry with but it is a chance for someone else to step up. Not just the strikers but the whole team. We're all very disappointed about Harry's injury, hopefully he gets back as quickly as possible because he is very important for us.

"Apart from [Kane's injury] it was great that Sonny got a hat-trick and Vincent [Janssen] scored. Hopefully they will step up. I hope [they will fill the void] - they proved it today. Hopefully everyone can pull their weight and we'll keep going forward. We've got a very good squad, we're on a good run, playing very well at the moment."

Kane has scored 24 goals in 29 appearances for Spurs this season, including 19 in the Premier League.