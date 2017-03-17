Mauricio Pochettino: Harry Kane "positive" over injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that Harry Kane is "very positive" about recovering from his injury.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that striker Harry Kane is responding in a "very positive" way to his injury setback.

The 23-year-old is set for several weeks on the sidelines after suffering ligament damage to his right ankle during the side's 6-0 FA Cup triumph over Millwall last weekend.

While some reports have suggested that Kane could be back in three to four weeks for Spurs' final few games of the season, Pochettino has warned that it is too early to say for sure.

"I think we need to assess him day by day," the manager told reporters this afternoon. "He's very positive. He's always joking about [coming back] after the international break in three or four weeks.

"That is good, but at the same time we need to be careful with his injury. We trust completely our doctors and physios and the whole department, who look after individuals in the best way. We'll see. But we hope that as soon as possible he can be available again. That is our wish.

"He's very positive - and if you are positive in your mind you can affect in a very positive way your injury."

Kane is the joint top scorer in the Premier League, with 19 goals so far this campaign.

