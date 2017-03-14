Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Harry Kane has suffered ligament damage to his right ankle during Spurs' FA Cup win over Millwall on Sunday.

The England international was injured early on in Spurs' 6-0 FA Cup win over Millwall on Sunday when defender Jake Cooper blocked his shot close to the byline.

Supporters had feared the worst after losing the striker for six weeks earlier this season to a similar problem, but the club does not believe this setback to be as severe as his previous one.

Spurs tweeted: "We can confirm that @HKane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday's FA Cup win against Millwall.

"The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe.

"Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre."

