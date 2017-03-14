Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane suffers ligament damage to right ankle

Harry Kane watches on during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Harry Kane has suffered ligament damage to his right ankle during Spurs' FA Cup win over Millwall on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed via social media that Harry Kane has suffered ligament damage to his right ankle.

The England international was injured early on in Spurs' 6-0 FA Cup win over Millwall on Sunday when defender Jake Cooper blocked his shot close to the byline.

Supporters had feared the worst after losing the striker for six weeks earlier this season to a similar problem, but the club does not believe this setback to be as severe as his previous one.

Spurs tweeted: "We can confirm that @HKane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday's FA Cup win against Millwall.

"The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe.

"Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre."

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Kane scan 'delayed due to swelling'
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Jake Cooper, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane watches on during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane suffers ligament damage to right ankle
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur 'delay scan on Harry Kane's ankle injury'
PL trio interested in Las Palmas midfielder?Spain 'eye Harry Winks call-up'Dier: 'Kane very difficult to replace'Spurs, Millwall to aid FA investigationFA 'to look into racism allegations towards Son'
Ross Barkley on Spurs radar?Harris 'disappointed' with cup thrashingPochettino hails 'fantastic' SpursAlderweireld 'close to signing new deal'Result: Son scores hat-trick in Millwall thrashing
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 