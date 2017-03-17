Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that his side can cope with the loss of Harry Kane to an ankle injury.

The Premier League's joint top scorer is set for at least four weeks on the sidelines after sustaining ligament damage to his right ankle during Spurs' 6-0 FA Cup triumph over Millwall last weekend.

Kane's injury comes at a crunch time of the season for Pochettino's side, who are currently second in the Premier League in what is turning out to be a tight fight for a place in the top four.

"We can cope," Pochettino insisted at his weekly press conference this afternoon. "What we can do now is find a solution. We have many players that can cope with the pressure. Son [Heung-min], Vincent [Janssen], Dele [Alli].

"We are very confident in our players and squad. Similar to earlier in the season. We lost Harry Kane for seven to eight weeks and one of the best performances was without him against Manchester City.

"We have some players that sometimes deserves to play but someone cannot play. Now is a great chance for Sonny and Vincent to be more regular in the starting XI."

Kane has scored 19 of Spurs' 53 goals so far this season, with Alli contributing 13 and Son adding seven.