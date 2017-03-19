Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39'), Wanyama (61')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26'), Boufal (81'), Romeu (94')

Mauricio Pochettino pleased with Vincent Janssen, Son Heung-min contributions

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that he is pleased with the performances of both Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen in the absence of Harry Kane.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised the performances of Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen during his side's 2-1 victory over Southampton this afternoon.

Both strikers are likely to come under more scrutiny in recent weeks after Harry Kane picked up an ankle injury, with Son being chosen to replace the England international from the start at White Hart Lane before Janssen came on as a second-half sub.

Neither player managed to get on the scoresheet, with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli firing Spurs past the Saints, but Pochettino was pleased with the contributions they made.

"[Janssen] will now have the possibility to play more and be more involved. Today showed great, great energy when he came on," he told reporters.

"I think (Son's performance) was good. He had some chances to score and showed some great movement behind the defensive line. He worked well with Dele and Christian and I am very pleased with his performance."

Son has scored seven goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season, while Janssen has managed just one in 20 - although the vast majority of those have come off the bench.

