Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39'), Wanyama (61')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26'), Boufal (81'), Romeu (94')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Dele Alli can play anywhere'

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that Dele Alli has the ability to play anywhere on the field having featured up front during the 2-1 win over Southampton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 19:31 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Dele Alli has the ability to play anywhere on the field following his versatile display against Southampton this afternoon.

With Harry Kane out injured, Alli helped shoulder the goalscoring mantle with a first-half penalty that ultimately proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph which strengthened his side's hold on second place.

The 20-year-old later filled in as a central striker after Son Heung-min was taken off, and Pochettino is confident that the England international will continue to surprise people with his all-round ability.

"I saw him at 17 years old playing at Milton Keynes as a holding midfielder against Manchester United. And I don't know, always he can surprise me," he told reporters.

"Maybe one day he can play like a goalkeeper or a full-back or a centre-back. I think it is difficult to respond to that (question) because he is a player who plays in his best position, he is a player who likes to run into the box, he is very often very clever into the box.

"In the box he looks like a striker because he is more than clever, he has made his mark. Outside the box he is playing like a midfielder. Dele Alli always can surprise and you cannot guess with him. He has an unbelievable personality and character."

Alli has now scored 14 Premier League goals in 27 appearances this season.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
Eriksen: 'We coped with Kane absence'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
