General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen: 'Harry Kane is best player in Premier League'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen declares Harry Kane the best player in the Premier League, but is confident that his side can cope without the injured striker.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 23:03 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has claimed that teammate Harry Kane is the best player in the Premier League.

Kane has scored 19 goals in just 22 league appearances so far this season, but Spurs will have to make do without their star striker for up to six weeks after he damaged ankle ligaments during last weekend's FA Cup win over Millwall.

Vertonghen admitted that the injury is a blow, but is confident that the likes of Vincent Janssen can step up to the plate in Kane's absence.

"It's a blow, of course, Harry is for me the best player in the Premier League. He's a miss for us but we do have a lot of options and we saw that against Millwall and when he was out before in October I think," he told reporters.

"I know [Janssen] very well. I knew him in Holland and I've spoken to two players who played there with him every day and who play in the national team and they are confident of his abilities and so am I.

"He's very determined to make it here. The position as a striker is the hardest one in the Premier League. If you see how hard it is, it's difficult for strikers to fill in that role. If you look at some top, top strikers - even they struggle to score goals here."

Tottenham will host Southampton on Sunday looking to close the gap on leaders Chelsea back to 10 points.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Tottenham 'plotting raid for Barkley, Zaha'
>
View our homepages for Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane, Vincent Janssen, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Gary Cahill: 'Pressure will be on Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City'
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at White Hart Lane on August 27, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Vincent Janssen needed wake-up call'
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur 'plotting raid for Ross Barkley, Wilfried Zaha'
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. SouthamptonPochettino: 'We can cope without Kane'Pochettino: Kane "positive" over injurySon on Sevilla, Inter Milan radar?Modric hails "unbelievable" Kane
Modric: 'Spurs going in right direction'Redknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'Ward-Prowse: 'Saints want momentum'Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham?Spurs confirm Kane ankle ligament damage
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 