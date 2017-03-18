Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen declares Harry Kane the best player in the Premier League, but is confident that his side can cope without the injured striker.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has claimed that teammate Harry Kane is the best player in the Premier League.

Kane has scored 19 goals in just 22 league appearances so far this season, but Spurs will have to make do without their star striker for up to six weeks after he damaged ankle ligaments during last weekend's FA Cup win over Millwall.

Vertonghen admitted that the injury is a blow, but is confident that the likes of Vincent Janssen can step up to the plate in Kane's absence.

"It's a blow, of course, Harry is for me the best player in the Premier League. He's a miss for us but we do have a lot of options and we saw that against Millwall and when he was out before in October I think," he told reporters.

"I know [Janssen] very well. I knew him in Holland and I've spoken to two players who played there with him every day and who play in the national team and they are confident of his abilities and so am I.

"He's very determined to make it here. The position as a striker is the hardest one in the Premier League. If you see how hard it is, it's difficult for strikers to fill in that role. If you look at some top, top strikers - even they struggle to score goals here."

Tottenham will host Southampton on Sunday looking to close the gap on leaders Chelsea back to 10 points.