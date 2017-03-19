Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen believes that his side proved that they can cope without Harry Kane during their 2-1 win over Southampton.

Kane is expected to miss up to six weeks after damaging ankle ligaments during his side's FA Cup win over Millwall last weekend, with the England international being replaced as the main striker by Son Heung-min today.

Eriksen and Dele Alli provided the goals in Kane's absence as Tottenham strengthened their hold on second place, and the Dane is confident that they can continue to deputise for the striker.

"Everyone felt responsibility without Harry. We had 11 players and we were good enough to substitute," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was important someone else scored and we did. We had exactly the same system but with Son up front instead of Harry. He is a different player but I think we did really well in the first half."

Spurs are now seven points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and nine above North London rivals Arsenal.