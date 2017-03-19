Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39'), Wanyama (61')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26'), Boufal (81'), Romeu (94')

Christian Eriksen: 'Tottenham Hotspur coped with Harry Kane absence'

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen believes that his side proved that they can cope without Harry Kane during their 2-1 win over Southampton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 16:39 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has claimed that his side proved that they can cope without injured striker Harry Kane during their 2-1 win over Southampton this afternoon.

Kane is expected to miss up to six weeks after damaging ankle ligaments during his side's FA Cup win over Millwall last weekend, with the England international being replaced as the main striker by Son Heung-min today.

Eriksen and Dele Alli provided the goals in Kane's absence as Tottenham strengthened their hold on second place, and the Dane is confident that they can continue to deputise for the striker.

"Everyone felt responsibility without Harry. We had 11 players and we were good enough to substitute," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was important someone else scored and we did. We had exactly the same system but with Son up front instead of Harry. He is a different player but I think we did really well in the first half."

Spurs are now seven points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and nine above North London rivals Arsenal.

Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
