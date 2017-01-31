Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
LIVE

Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Sports Mole's brings you live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.

We may well be in the final hours of the January transfer window, but that has not stopped a number of top-flight matches being scheduled for the same time.

Sunderland head into the contest desperately short of form, and only a win at the Stadium of Light will give them a chance of moving outside of the relegation zone.

As for Spurs, they currently sit in third place in the standings and Mauricio Pochettino will be aware that his team must deliver in the North-East to strengthen their bid to win the title.


6 minFrom the set piece, a Sunderland defender gets ahead of Dier to flick the ball away but a mistake from Denayer leads to Kane crossing across the six-yard box, where Kone has to turn the ball behind.

5 minIt's been somewhat of a pedestrian start at the Stadium of Light, but I suppose that suits both teams for now. That said, a neat move has just seen Spurs win a corner.

1 minWe are underway in the North-East.

7.42pmIt's time for the two teams to make their way out at the Stadium of Light. We will be underway in just a few minutes.

7.38pmPREDICTION! Spurs showed some frailties at the weekend when conceding three goals against Wycombe Wanderers but you can't back against them in this game. Moyes will rally his players ahead of this important game, but I expect the visitors to be a constant threat on the break so we are going to predict a 4-1 win.

7.35pmLescott certainly looks pleased to have joined Sunderland in this picture. Will that change over the next few months...



7.30pmGoals haven't been a problem where Spurs are concerned. Since the turn of the year, they have netted 18 in just six matches and it is natural to fear the worst for Sunderland in this fixture. Many of their attacking players are chipping in too, with Dele Alli and Son Heung-min contributing as much, if not more, than Harry Kane.

7.27pmWe can't go through this build-up without mentioning Defoe, who has had two spells at Spurs during his career. The forward has continued to be linked with a move to the East part of London with West Ham United but his selection this evening has all but guaranteed that he will be remaining at the Stadium of Light. Defoe made a total of 363 appearances at Spurs, scoring 143 goals, but his heart is very much set on keeping Sunderland in the Premier League. He has scored 12 times in 22 league outings this season and he will probably need to add another 10 to that tally if his team are to have a chance of staying in the top flight.

7.21pmStaying on a transfer-related theme, Spurs have not made any first-team signings during the first month of 2017 and that is expected to remain the case. Instead, Pochettino has been extending the contracts of many of his squad and so far, the team is certainly benefiting from the togetherness and continuity. Whether that remains the case is yet to be seen but despite injuries to some of his backline, there really wasn't any need for Pochettino to spend any money during this transfer window.

7.17pmWhile Lescott was signed in time for this fixture, both Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson - formerly of Everton - were not. The Black Cats announced on Monday evening that they have signed the pair from Goodison Park but it was too late for them to be involved tonight. It's a shame because David Moyes needs every new face he can get right now and their absence means it's a youthful-looking bench.

7.13pmThe most recent clash between the two teams took place during the middle of September when a Harry Kane goal proved to be the differences between the sides at White Hart Lane. It was also the game where Kane suffered ankle ligament damage which left him on the sidelines for a number of weeks. Click here to read our match report.

7.10pmHEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's game will represent the 118th time in which these two teams have met in a competitive fixture, with Sunderland winning 37 times compared to the 50 victories for Spurs. However, the North London outfit have been much more dominant in recent years with Sunderland failing to win in their last 13 games. During that time, they have only secured two draws. You have to go back to April 3, 2010 for Sunderland's last triumph over Spurs.

7.06pmAs for Spurs, they have been dealt a blow by the news that Hugo Lloris is being forced to miss the game because of illness, with Michel Vorm deputising for the Frenchman. However, Mauricio Pochettino is able to name a strong back four, with Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose both fit to start while further forward, Son Heung-min is given the nod after scoring twice against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup. Harry Kane is also fit to start after what was described as a minor groin problem.

7.03pmFirst of all, let's take a look at Sunderland and those of you who were looking forward to seeing a debut from Joleon Lescot will be left disappointed...for now. The former Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa defender is only named on the bench by David Moyes, and injuries and certain other restrictions means that the Scot has named a defensive-looking lineup this evening, even with Fabio Borini and Jermain Defoe in attack. You'd expect the likes of Adnan Januzaj and Steven Pienaar to be used later in the game should Sunderland fall behind.

6.59pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

6.58pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Vorm, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Rose, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane

6.57pmSUNDERLAND SUBSTITUTES: Mika, Love, Lescott, Pienaar, Gooch, Januzaj, Honeyman

6.56pmSUNDERLAND XI: Mannone, Jones, Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone, Denayer, N'Dong, Larsson, Rodwell, Borini, Defoe

6.55pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news coming from the Stadium of Light. Spurs are having to make do without one of their key men...

6.54pmWe will try to talk more about Sunderland's woes in front of goal as we go on, but first of all, I am obliged to point you in the direction of our Transfer Talk page. As you can imagine, there is news and rumours coming in all the time so be sure to take a look and keep refreshing your browser throughout the night.

6.51pmThe closing hours of the transfer window may be upon us, but that hasn't stopped the Premier League scheduling seven fixtures for tonight. Quite frankly, that decision deserves all the criticism it has been receiving but that changes very little. Fortunately for Spurs, they aren't in the market for new players but the same can't be said of Sunderland, who are known to be keen on securing a new striker.

6.47pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.

