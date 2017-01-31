Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.

We may well be in the final hours of the January transfer window, but that has not stopped a number of top-flight matches being scheduled for the same time.

Sunderland head into the contest desperately short of form, and only a win at the Stadium of Light will give them a chance of moving outside of the relegation zone.

As for Spurs, they currently sit in third place in the standings and Mauricio Pochettino will be aware that his team must deliver in the North-East to strengthen their bid to win the title.