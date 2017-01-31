Son Heung-min earns a recall to the Tottenham Hotspur lineup for the trip to Sunderland, while Hugo Lloris misses out with illness.

Son Heung-min has earned a recall to the Tottenham Hotspur lineup for the trip to Sunderland tonight, while Hugo Lloris has missed out with an illness.

Kevin Wimmer drops to the bench to accommodate the inclusion of Son, who rescued a point for his side with a late equaliser at Manchester City in the league last time out.

Michel Vorm comes in for Lloris between the sticks, while Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Harry Kane all start after missing the FA Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers with injuries.

Meanwhile, Black Cats boss David Moyes makes four changes to the side that suffered a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Adnan Januzaj and George Honeyman drop down to the bench, while Papy Djilobodji is suspended and Patrick van Aanholt misses out on the matchday squad.

Lamine Kone and Didier N'Dong are back in the XI after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, with the fit-again Javier Manquillo and Fabio Borini also earning recalls.

New signing Joleon Lescott is named among the substitutes, while Lynden Gooch also takes a place on the bench following his return to fitness.

Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone, Denayer, N'Dong, Larsson, Rodwell, Borini, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Love, Lescott, Pienaar, Gooch, Januzaj, Honeyman

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Rose, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Subs: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

