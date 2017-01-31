Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Team News: Son Heung-min in for Spurs, Hugo Lloris out ill

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
© Getty Images
Son Heung-min earns a recall to the Tottenham Hotspur lineup for the trip to Sunderland, while Hugo Lloris misses out with illness.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:12 UK

Son Heung-min has earned a recall to the Tottenham Hotspur lineup for the trip to Sunderland tonight, while Hugo Lloris has missed out with an illness.

Kevin Wimmer drops to the bench to accommodate the inclusion of Son, who rescued a point for his side with a late equaliser at Manchester City in the league last time out.

Michel Vorm comes in for Lloris between the sticks, while Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Harry Kane all start after missing the FA Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers with injuries.

Meanwhile, Black Cats boss David Moyes makes four changes to the side that suffered a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Adnan Januzaj and George Honeyman drop down to the bench, while Papy Djilobodji is suspended and Patrick van Aanholt misses out on the matchday squad.

Lamine Kone and Didier N'Dong are back in the XI after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, with the fit-again Javier Manquillo and Fabio Borini also earning recalls.

New signing Joleon Lescott is named among the substitutes, while Lynden Gooch also takes a place on the bench following his return to fitness.

Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone, Denayer, N'Dong, Larsson, Rodwell, Borini, Defoe
Subs: Mika, Love, Lescott, Pienaar, Gooch, Januzaj, Honeyman

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Rose, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane
Subs: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

Keep up with all of the action from the Stadium of Light tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version