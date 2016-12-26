The latest team news as Sunderland manager David Moyes returns to his old club Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes returns to Old Trafford for the first time on Boxing Day as his Sunderland side look to move out of the bottom three.

Playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return for the hosts, having spent the last two games on the sidelines with an ankle injury picked up in the win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he has defender Eric Bailly available for selection following his knee injury a fortnight ago, while fellow defender Chris Smalling came on as a late sub during the win over West Bromwich Albion last time out and could feature in the fixture.

Luke Shaw remains the only absentee for Mourinho's men, who are unbeaten in eight Premier League games, but the Portuguese manager has revealed that recovery from his groin injury is "coming to an end" and he could return in the new year.

For the visitors, Adnan Januzaj is unable to play against his parent club, while Moyes has confirmed that defender Jan Kirchhoff is now set for three months on sidelines following knee surgery for an injury picked up earlier this month.

Javier Manquillo (hamstring), Steven Pienaar (calf) and Billy Jones (hip) all returned to full training this week but remain doubts for the fixture.

Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair have both been ruled out for the season with knee problems, while Lynden Gooch (ankle), Jack Rodwell (hamstring) and Lee Cattermole (hip) are at least a couple of months away.