Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals that Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Harry Kane will all miss this weekend's FA Cup clash due to injury.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Harry Kane will all miss Saturday's FA Cup fourth round clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The trio were all in action during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend, but Alderweireld and Rose are both struggling with knee injuries, while Kane is sidelined with a groin problem.

None of the injuries are thought to be serious, though, and Pochettino expects to have all three available for Tuesday's Premier League trip to Sunderland.

Pochettino also revealed that long-term absentee Erik Lamela is expected to return to training tomorrow having been sidelined since October with a hip injury.

Jan Vertonghen remains sidelined for Spurs, although he could return earlier than expected, with Pochettino predicting a further three to four weeks out with an ankle problem.