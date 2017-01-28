Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-3
WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Heung-min (60', 97'), Janssen (64' pen.), Alli (87')
Winks (54'), Janssen (67')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Hayes (23', 36'), Thompson (83')
Jombati (42'), O'Nien (54'), Gape (78'), Jacobson (83'), Stewart (92')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Wycombe Wanderers players were heroes'

Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that Wycombe Wanderers' players were "heroes" during their 4-3 defeat at White Hart Lane.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 17:46 UK

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has praised Wycombe Wanderers after they came within minutes of causing a huge surprise in the FA Cup fourth round.

The League Two side led 2-0 and 3-2 before late goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min earned the Premier League outfit a last-gasp victory at White Hart Lane.

It was cruel on the visitors who will feel that they deserved at least a replay, and Pochettino was quick to pay credit to them after the game.

The 44-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "That is the FA Cup. Every time we play in it, anything can happen.

"Wycombe played very, very well in the first half. In the second half we increased our level and pushed a bit and I think we played better than them but in football you need some luck and with the last chance we scored and won.

"Full credit to Wycombe they played very well. Congratulations to them because they were heroes."

Spurs are attempting to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 1991.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Read Next:
Spurs trio to miss FA Cup clash
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur comeback breaks Wycombe Wanderers' hearts in FA Cup
 Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Wycombe Wanderers players were heroes'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'We didn't underestimate Wycombe Wanderers'
Team News: Pochettino rotates Spurs side for FA CupPochettino: Eriksen "one of best" in PremReport: Rose on radar of Manchester clubsSpurs' bid to play at Wembley moves step closerPochettino: 'Lamela happy at Spurs'
Spurs trio to miss FA Cup clashKane: 'It would be stupid to leave Spurs'Chelsea, Spurs lock horns over Pinamonti?Report: Dele Alli made top target for MadridResult: Spurs peg back Man City in enthralling match
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Wycombe Wanderers News
Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur comeback breaks Wycombe Wanderers' hearts in FA Cup
 Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Wycombe Wanderers players were heroes'
 Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town at Adams Park on October 3, 2015
Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe Wanderers have done me and town proud'
Team News: Pochettino rotates Spurs side for FA CupSpurs trio to miss FA Cup clashSwans face Coventry in EFL TrophyMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundSouthampton midfielder Gape joins Wycombe
Chelsea goalkeeper Blackman extends Wycombe loanLeague One, League Two award winners announcedSwansea City face Wolves in EFL TrophyWycombe, Doncaster dominate award shortlistWycombe sign Southampton midfielder on loan
> Wycombe Wanderers Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand